Post Office Sting Leads to Arrest of Suspected Area Drug Dealer
According to a release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), A Nacogdoches man was arrested Thursday afternoon after an ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Nacogdoches County. Over the course of the last several months, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office have made several arrests involving possession cases of methamphetamine. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office were able to identify an alleged distributor of the narcotic, identified as Jacob Miller.kicks105.com