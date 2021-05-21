newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nacogdoches County, TX

Post Office Sting Leads to Arrest of Suspected Area Drug Dealer

By Danny Merrell
Posted by 
KICKS 105
KICKS 105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to a release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), A Nacogdoches man was arrested Thursday afternoon after an ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Nacogdoches County. Over the course of the last several months, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office have made several arrests involving possession cases of methamphetamine. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office were able to identify an alleged distributor of the narcotic, identified as Jacob Miller.

kicks105.com
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
867
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Nacogdoches County, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Sheriff S Office#County Sheriff#Crystal Methamphetamine#Post Office Sting Leads#Ncso#The Sheriff S Office#Wallethub#Sheriff Investigators#Tripadvisor#Suspect#Narcotics#Arrests#Possession Cases#Incident#Man#Bond#Nacogdoches Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
San Augustine County, TXKLTV

San Augustine grand jury indicts 2 for death of Nacogdoches man

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A San Augustine grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Nacogdoches man. The San Augustine County grand jury indicted David Whitehead and Bryan Johnson on capital murder charges on Wednesday for their roles in the April 4 death of Aaron Wayne Ainsworth, who was stabbed and shot.
Corpus Christi, TXccpdblotter.com

WANTED SUBJECT

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate 32-year-old Charles Seth Alexander who has seven outstanding warrants to include; Larceny, Carrying Prohibited Weapon, Theft, Burglary of Building, UUMV, Theft of Property and Criminal Trespass. Alexander was last known to be in the Corpus Christi area, and is also known to frequent the Jim Wells County area.
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

East Texas man killed in crash

ETOILE, Texas - A Shelby County man is dead following a crash Tuesday in Nacogdoches County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 10:30 a.m. on Highway 103, about four and a half miles east of Etoile. The preliminary crash investigation...
Nacogdoches County, TXktbb.com

Fatal accident involving 18-wheeler in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY – One man was killed and another is in critical condition after an 18-wheeler wreck in Nacogdoches County early Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, an 18-wheeler transporting timber was driving behind a 2004 pickup truck on HWY 103, roughly five miles west of Etoile. Investigators believe the pickup truck “made an unsafe turn” in front of the 18-wheeler and it was hit in the driver’s side. The 18-wheeler then drove off the road and into a tree. 54-year-old Kenedy Edwards, a Center native, was identified as the 18-wheeler driver and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck has not yet been identified, but was initially taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin on a medical helicopter in critical condition. He was then flown to a hospital in Bryan for further treatment. The crash is still under investigation.
Nacogdoches County, TXKSLA

Center man dies in Nacogdoches County log truck crash

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a man died Tuesday in a log truck crash near Etoile. DPS troopers investigated a two-vehicle on SH 103, about 4 1/2 miles east of Etoile. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 10:25 a.m., a 2015 Kenworth...
Nacogdoches County, TXktbb.com

Man wanted in multiple states arrested in East Texas after multi-county chase

NACOGDOCHES — A man wanted in multiple states was arrested in Nacogdoches County after a high-speed chase started in Rusk County. According to our news partner KETK, Kentrell Reese bonded out of the Clark County, Arkansas, jail earlier this week on felony charges. He was forced to wear an ankle monitor and told not to leave town. Despite this, he ended up in East Texas, where the chase began in Rusk County. It was not immediately clear what started the pursuit. Reese is also wanted in Illinois for a shooting. He was been extradited back to Clark County, which is southwest of Little Rock.
Lufkin, TXPosted by
KICKS 105

Lufkin PD Investigating Shooting Death at Home on Ford Chapel Rd

Just after 6 pm this evening, Lufkin Police officers were called to the 1600 block of Ford Chapel Road after a woman found her boyfriend shot to death in his home. Detectives are working to develop leads in the case, but there is only limited information at this time. Though the shooter is at large, Lufkin Police officials do not believe there is a threat to the general public at this time.
Nacogdoches County, TXscttx.com

Nacogdoches Crash Takes Life of Center Man

May 12, 2021 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash yesterday morning on SH 103, about four and one half miles east of Etoile. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 10:25 a.m., a 2015 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer transporting timber was traveling west. A 2004 Ford pickup was also traveling west in front of the commercial vehicle. Investigators believe the driver of the Ford made an unsafe turn in front of the Kenworth and was struck in the driver’s side. The commercial vehicle then traveled off the roadway to the left and struck a tree.
Etoile, TXPosted by
KICKS 105

DPS Releases Details on Tuesday’s Fatal Crash near Etoile

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released information concerning yesterday's accident that took place on Highway 103 near the intersection of Highway 95. The two-vehicle crash yesterday morning occurred about four and one half miles east of Etoile. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 10:25 a.m., a...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS19

East Texas semi truck driver killed after crash involving pickup

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to the crash just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday on SH 103, just east of Etoile. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2015 Kenworth...
Lufkin, TXPosted by
KICKS 105

Bicyclist Involved in Late Night Fatal Hit and Run in Lufkin

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an overnight hit and run fatality involving a bicyclist. The incident occurred early Saturday morning on Loop 287’s Moffett Road overpass. According to a press release, a man was riding his bicycle when a vehicle struck him. Though no one witnessed the accident, authorities...