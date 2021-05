From the moment he was arrested in August 2002 in connection with a young woman’s murder, Omar Benguit has protested his innocence. At first glance, the case against him looked cut and dried. A large number of witnesses testified against him. Omar was a drug addict with 60 criminal convictions, including one for stabbing another man. At his trial, the main prosecution witness told the jury she’d driven him, covered in blood, to a crack house, after the murder of South Korean student Jong-Ok Shin, known as Oki. Omar was said to have stabbed her as she walked home alone on a Bournemouth street, after she refused to come to a party with him.