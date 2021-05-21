newsbreak-logo
EDITORIAL - A shot in the arm for renewable energy

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVineyard Wind last week received the Record of Decision from the U.S. Department of the Interior/Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the last big approval needed in the federal review process that will enable it to become the first commercial-scale, offshore wind farm in the country. Located across 160,000 acres 15...

Commercial scale offshore wind power should be providing Massachusetts’ homes with clean electricity by the end of 2023!. On May 11, the U.S. Department of the Interior approved the first commercial scale offshore wind project in the U.S. Specifically, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) (boem.gov) provided Vineyard Wind (vineyardwind.com) with a Record of Decision (ROD) on the Construction and Operations Plan, the final major step in the federal review process for their wind farm off the shores of Massachusetts.