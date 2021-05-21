EDITORIAL - A shot in the arm for renewable energy

On Wednesday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a final Clean Air Act air quality permit to the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm project. “The permit includes air pollution control requirements for the construction and operation of the 800-MW windfarm. By issuing this permit, construction can now begin on the nation’s first major offshore wind project, which will be in federal waters off the coast of Massachusetts,” a release states. “The permit regulates pollutants from ‘Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) sources,’ such as jack-up barges that will construct each wind turbine and the electrical service platforms. Additionally, emissions associated with air-emitting devices used during the operation of the wind farm, i.e., generators used as a source of back-up electricity for space conditioning where sensitive electronics are housed, are also regulated.”