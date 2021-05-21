newsbreak-logo
Pickerington North Athletics: Colin Beemiller named Panthers' next AD

Dublin Villager
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Beemiller’s career goal was to be an athletics director, preferably at his alma mater of Pickerington North. He didn’t expect it to happen less than 10 years after graduating, but pending school board approval, that will be the case. Beemiller was named North’s next athletics director May 21, a...

www.thisweeknews.com
#Panthers#Athletics Director#Ohio Wesleyan#North Central College#Thomas College#Alma College#Pickerington Central#Louisville#Alma Mater#Gahanna#School Board Approval#Undergraduate Studies
Soccer
Sports
Lake County, OR

North Lake athletes are state champions

North Lake's seniors made up for lost time with three first place finishes and eight school records set at the 1A State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 22. Judah Koehler placed first in the women's 3,000 meters with a time of 11:48.98 — a personal record. Silas Roth...
Norfolk, NE

Mills named new athletic director at Northeast

NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College has named a new director of athletics. Jerrett Mills, who has served as associate athletic director at Northeast since 2018, has been named to the position. Mills is “very excited and cannot wait to get started” in his new role. “I am extremely honored...
NBA
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Names Most ‘Entertaining’ Athlete In Sports

Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt and a few others are widely considered the most entertaining athletes in the history of sports. Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins has a new addition: Stephen Curry. Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball and practically eliminated...
Georgia State

Georgia football offers IMG Academy DB Desmond Ricks

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to defensive back recruit Desmond Ricks, who plays high school football for IMG Academy. Ricks is a member of the class of 2024. Ricks is an unranked prospect who plays on one of the top high school football programs in the country. Ricks...
Canton, TX

Paris North Lamar Lady Panthers edge past Eaglettes in three

The Canton Eaglettes saw their hopes of an extended playoff run come to an end last week, falling just short in a best-of-three Area round series against Paris North Lamar May 7-8. Canton would get the better of the Lady Panthers in game one of the series, rallying back from the ...
Mitchell, IN

Wegner named new athletic director at Mitchell

MITCHELL — A new era of Mitchell athletics is on the horizon. After longtime athletic director Danny Reynolds announced that he would be stepping down from his current position and into a new project management role at the school, the search began for his replacement. On Monday, Mitchell found the...
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett names 'outstanding athletes'

Gwinnett County Public Schools has named the recipients of the 2021 Outstanding Senior Athlete Awards. Each year, the award is presented to a male and female student at each high school who has shown excellence in athletics, academics and leadership roles in the school and community service. These students are not necessarily the best athletes in their senior class, but have shown to be outstanding in a variety of areas. The director of athletics at each high school works with the coaching staff to select the students who will represent their school.
Sports

DSU Xitlali Lopez named North Star Athletic Association Softball Co-Player of the Year

Xitlali Lopez was named the North Star Athletic Association Softball Co-Player of the Year. Lopez, a dual threat, led the team with a .387 batting average, with 37 singles, 13 doubles, five home runs and drove in a team-high 34 RBIs. As a pitcher, Lopez completed her season with a 14-14 record. Her 14 wins tied for the second most single-season victories with Jami Fischer in 2003. She posted an ERA of 4.03 and pitched 166 2/3 innings in 16 games Lopez is just the second player since 2013 to win the award. She was also selected to the NSAA All-Conference First Team and the Gold Glove team. Catcher and Designated Player Vinitzia Blanco and outfielder Elizabeth Whitesides were also selected to the NSAA Softball All-Conference Second Team. Blanco had a .290 average for 2021, hitting four home runs and driving in 24 runs. Whitesides ended the season with a .315 average and 14 stolen bases. The Trojans finished the season in fifth place in the NSAA with a record of 19-34.
Mooresville, NC

Woodlawn names Young new athletic director

MOORESVILLE – Woodlawn School has named Michelle “Shellee” Young as its new athletic director, taking over for Paul Capodanno. Young will oversee the Trailblazers program with a background including championships at the high school and collegiate levels as well as development of physical education curricula and serving as a department chair and teacher. She will oversee all athletic programs at Woodlawn as well as the independent K-12 school’s summer sports offerings.
Mountain Home, AR

Cudworth named Jim Holsted Athlete of the Year

Marcie Cudworth (center) with Susan and Mike Stockton. Outgoing Mountain Home High School senior Marcie Cudworth has received more recognition for her time as a Lady Bomber. Cudworth was presented on Tuesday with the Jim Holsted Athlete of the Year Award. Cudworth excelled in three sports during her time at...
Canyon, TX

Azamati Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

CANYON — West Texas A&M’s Benjamin Azamati was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division II Men’s National Athlete of the Week for a second time this season following his record-breaking performance at the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships last weekend.
North, SC

Carolina Panthers put on prom for North Central HS students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The students at North Central High School have missed out on a lot since a tornado destroyed their school last year, but one thing they’re not going to miss out on is the prom, thanks to the Carolina Panthers. Thursday evening, students will be able to attend...
High School

Willett, Thacker named Monrovia athletes of the week

The Monrovia High School Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Nichols Insurance, is Alex Willett of the varsity track team. He has had a tremendous season thus far for the Bulldogs. In the last few weeks, Alex has finished either first or second in the 300-meter hurdles and the 110-meter hurdles. He also has first and second place finishes in the 400-meter relay and the 1600-meter relay. Alex has PR’d on times for every one of his events. The boys track team has gone 5-1 in the last few meets.
Portland, MI

Ashley Bower Named April Student-Athlete of the Month

Ashley Bower Named April Student-Athlete of the Month. Ashley Bower, a junior at Portland High School, has been selected as the Portland Beacon and J-Dubb’s Signature Subs Student-Athlete of the month for April 2021. Portland girls basketball coach Jason Haid told the Beacon, “Ashley competed at an elite level in...
Tennis

Chen Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week

DURHAM, N.C. – Women's tennis senior Kelly Chen has been selected Duke's PNC Achiever's Student-Athlete of the Week after playing a pivotal role in the Blue Devils' win at No. 8 Baylor on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Playing the top spot in the...
Park Rapids, MN

Panthers hand out top athletic honors

Isaiah Phillippi and Ellie Ulvin were named the 2021 Male and Female Student Athletes during the 44th annual Park Rapids All Sports Awards Ceremony at the Area High School Auditorium on Wednesday, May 12. Hannah Morgan and James Hartig were also honored as the 2021 Outstanding Female and Male Athletes.
North Decatur, GA

Lady Panthers fall on the road to North Decatur 11-1

The Lady Panthers lost on the road to North Decatur 11-1. Brittney Grider recorded the loss in her first career start. Cara Mullen, Paige Personett and Zoe Beabout were the only Panthers to record a hit. Defensively the Panthers turned a great 4-5-6 double play in the fourth thanks to Beabout, Mullen and Kopp. The Lady Panthers are on the road Saturday for a conference showdown with Winchester.
Soccer

Midland tabs Courtney Thomsen as next Athletic Director

Midland has found its next Athletic Director in Marymount California University’s Courtney Thomsen. “Courtney will be an outstanding addition to our athletic department,” said Midland President Jody Horner in a press release. “Her knowledge and experience, as an athlete, coach, and administrator, will be invaluable to our program.”. Thomsen has...