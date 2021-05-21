WWE Hit With Lawsuit For Patent Infringement

Every few years, a patent case comes around that captures the attention of retail investors. For those unfamiliar with the concept of a retail investor, the term is used to distinguish those playing the stock market with their personal capital from the professionals managing money on behalf of others, otherwise known as institutional capital. In the popular conception, a retail investor is usually depicted as someone using their retirement money (outside of a 401k or mutual fund) or other personal savings to buy stocks, usually in the hopes of scoring an outsized return — or at least a better return than what buying a index fund or some sort of other safe investment promises. Compared to investment professionals, retail investors are often derided for taking unnecessary risks with money they can usually ill-afford to lose, seduced by the siren song of a particular stock’s potential to generate a large return on their investment. Every so often, there is a patent litigation that promises to materially impact the fortunes of a publicly traded company — a potential binary result that can attract the attention of retail investors chasing a big winner.