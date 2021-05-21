newsbreak-logo
Middle East

What Gaza Looked Like On The 1st Day Of Cease-Fire

After days of bomb blasts and the whoosh of rocket fire, these were some of the sounds in the Gaza Strip today. (SOUNDBITE OF CHILDREN LAUGHING) SHAPIRO: Kids playing in a video game shop on the first day of cease-fire, after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas - 12 people died in Israel from more than 4,000 rockets fired by militants in Gaza. Israel responded with waves of airstrikes that Gazan officials say killed at least 240 people. NPR's Daniel Estrin is in Gaza City and joins us now.

