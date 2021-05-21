Thurman to take is talent to Franklin

Brock Thurman signs to play football at Franklin College. Front row: Virginia Thurman, Brock Thurman and Michael Thurman. Back row: Art Morgan and coach Joe Morris. Todd Lancaster | Times Herald

Washington Football will serve as springboard to the next level for yet another player from the 2020 team. Senior Brock Thurman committed to play at Franklin College next year. Although Thurman was an all-conference offensive lineman in high school, he looks like he will move to the defensive side of the ball at the next level.

Thurman was excited about the chance to play at Franklin.

“It's a small school, they're very aggressive with the financial aid packages, and I know a couple of people that are going there. I've heard a lot of really good reviews from past alumni, so I just wanted to see what is about her to have a really good culture and a winning football team. I think it will be a great place to place,” said Thurman.

Thurman felt the success of this year’s team helped him decide to play college football.

“This senior year was the best season we’ve ever had (since I was playing). We just about won the sectional championship for the first time in school history, but we got quarantined. But yeah, it was amazing. I didn’t expect it to end this well but and better than I expected."

Coach Joe Morris was impressed with Thurman from the moment he met him.

“He was an excellent player for us. He, as you know, was a first team all-conference lineman. I really believe that Brock brings the right energy. He certainly has the size and the game intensity in that extra gear that can get you to where his opportunity is now as far as a person goes great personality,” said Morris.

“And I really feel that he made a great choice for him in Franklin College. He has an opportunity to get a great experience not only athletically but academically, it’s a great small college, and I’m real happy for him and his family.

“There is so much upside to him, 6-3”, 260 lbs. Once they, he gets into a strength and conditioning program to develop him. He’s projected to be on the defensive side of the ball. I think that he has the potential to go to a higher level than he has. And I think the he learned a lot during the process, you know, it’s always a big transition from junior high to high school, but it’s a bigger transition from high school to college, and the conference that they play in is a legitimate DIII conference, and I think he’s got a lot of upside,” added Morris.

Thurman played four years of football and one year of track. He is the son of Michael and Virginia Morris.