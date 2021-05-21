newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, IN

Thurman to take is talent to Franklin

By Todd Lancaster Times Herald
Posted by 
Washington Times-Herald
Washington Times-Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoU1j_0a7Pd6V400
Brock Thurman signs to play football at Franklin College. Front row: Virginia Thurman, Brock Thurman and Michael Thurman. Back row: Art Morgan and coach Joe Morris. Todd Lancaster | Times Herald

Washington Football will serve as springboard to the next level for yet another player from the 2020 team. Senior Brock Thurman committed to play at Franklin College next year. Although Thurman was an all-conference offensive lineman in high school, he looks like he will move to the defensive side of the ball at the next level.

Thurman was excited about the chance to play at Franklin.

“It's a small school, they're very aggressive with the financial aid packages, and I know a couple of people that are going there. I've heard a lot of really good reviews from past alumni, so I just wanted to see what is about her to have a really good culture and a winning football team. I think it will be a great place to place,” said Thurman.

Thurman was excited about the chance to play at Franklin.

“It’s a small school, they’re very aggressive with the financial aid packages, and I know a couple of people that are going there. I’ve heard a lot of really good reviews from past alumni, so I just wanted to see what is about her to have a really good culture and a winning football team. I think it will be a great place to place,” said Thurman.

Thurman felt the success of this year’s team helped him decide to play college football.

“This senior year was the best season we’ve ever had (since I was playing). We just about won the sectional championship for the first time in school history, but we got quarantined. But yeah, it was amazing. I didn’t expect it to end this well but and better than I expected."

Coach Joe Morris was impressed with Thurman from the moment he met him.

“He was an excellent player for us. He, as you know, was a first team all-conference lineman. I really believe that Brock brings the right energy. He certainly has the size and the game intensity in that extra gear that can get you to where his opportunity is now as far as a person goes great personality,” said Morris.

“And I really feel that he made a great choice for him in Franklin College. He has an opportunity to get a great experience not only athletically but academically, it’s a great small college, and I’m real happy for him and his family.

“There is so much upside to him, 6-3”, 260 lbs. Once they, he gets into a strength and conditioning program to develop him. He’s projected to be on the defensive side of the ball. I think that he has the potential to go to a higher level than he has. And I think the he learned a lot during the process, you know, it’s always a big transition from junior high to high school, but it’s a bigger transition from high school to college, and the conference that they play in is a legitimate DIII conference, and I think he’s got a lot of upside,” added Morris.

Thurman played four years of football and one year of track. He is the son of Michael and Virginia Morris.

Washington Times-Herald

Washington Times-Herald

Washington, IN
378
Followers
28
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Washington Times-Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Washington, IN
Washington, IN
Sports
City
Franklin, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Junior Football#Junior College#Football Team#Senior Football#Junior High School#Washington Football#Diii#Senior Brock Thurman#All Conference Lineman#School History#Springboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

Franklin wins county softball title

Like John McClane in “Die Hard 2,” Izzy Harrison saw the championship game of the Johnson County softball tournament playing out almost exactly like the 2019 sectional final had — and wondered how she could wind up in the same situation twice. Two years ago, the Franklin pitcher went toe...
Washington, INPosted by
Washington Times-Herald

Miles honored at Complex

Former Washington baseball coach Tom Miles was honored on Saturday at the Washington Sports Complex with a new sign on the back of the baseball press box before the first game of the invitational named in his honor. Miles was widely considered one of the area's best players through Little...
Washington, INwamwamfm.com

WAMW Sports

The Washington Hatchet Baseball team claimed the Tom Miles Invitational Trophy on Saturday winning the championship over Bloomington North in big fashion 12 to nothing. Trey Reed pitched the shut out, as they Hatchet bats dominated the game. Washington advanced to the championship by beating Shakamak earlier in the day 7 to 6.
Loogootee, INWashington Times-Herald

Sports Briefs

The Washington tennis team earned its first PAC on Friday with a 5-0 win over South Spencer on Friday. The win moved WHS to 12-0 in conference and 19-0 overall, as they head into sectional this week. “Tonight was a special night. The girls have been outstanding all year. I...
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
Indiana Stateinsidethehall.com

Q & A: Michael Durr discusses his decision to commit to Indiana

Indiana filled its open scholarship on Monday with South Florida 7-footer Michael Durr. Durr originally pledged to play at Virginia Tech next season, but backed off that commitment on May 10. Today, he announced that he’ll play for the Hoosiers next season after averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for the Bulls.
Washington, INPosted by
Washington Times-Herald

Hatchets take Tom Miles Invitational

Under near perfect conditions, the Washington Hatchets had a near perfect championship game to win the Tom Miles Invitational at the Sports Complex Saturday. WHS downed Shakamak, 7-6 in the first game and 12-0 in the championship against Bloomington North to win the tourney named for the former WHS assistant coach Tom Miles. Coach Steve Reed was proud to get the win on the special day.
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

Center Grove baseball tops Franklin

After Franklin sophomore Max Clark hit a solo bomb to get his team back within a run at 3-2 on Friday evening, Center Grove coach Keith Hatfield could feel the momentum shifting away from his team. The Class 4A No. 3 Trojans wasted little time in getting it back, scoring...
Gibson County, INPrinceton Daily Clarion

Titans finish second at PAC Golf Tournament; two make All-Conference

The Gibson Southern Titans golf team came within 16 strokes of a Pocket Athletic Conference title as they finished second at Saturday's PAC Golf Tournament at Sultan's Run Golf Course in Jasper. Two Titans were named All-Conference for top 10 finishes Saturday as Ryan Islam finished second of all individual...
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

Franklin softball tops Greenwood in county opener

Familiarity can breed contempt, but Izzy Harrison didn’t seem too upset after she and her Franklin softball teammates faced off against Greenwood for the third time in four days. Winning has a way of brightening the mood. After the two rival squads split a pair of Mid-State Conference games earlier...
Whiteland, INdailyjournal.net

Smith leads Whiteland softball into county semis

Jordan Smith’s fourth and final at-bat on Friday resulted in a double to right-center field. After airmailing three consecutive home runs, it was, in a sense, the calm after the storm for the Whiteland senior as she powered her team to a 19-3 victory over visiting Greenwood Christian in the opening round of the Johnson County softball tournament.
Johnson County, INdailyjournal.net

Williams named new GCA boys basketball coach

The 25-minute drive Jackson Williams makes each time he returns to Johnson County will soon carry greater significance. On Friday, the 23-year old was named as the new boys basketball coach at Greenwood Christian Academy. Williams replaces Jonny Marlin, who resigned in April after leading the Cougars to a 65-30 record and two sectional championships in his four seasons.
Florida StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana adds South Florida big man

Just four days after Indiana announced that Jerome Hunter was leaving the program, the Hoosiers have found a replacement for the 13th and final scholarship on the roster. Former South Florida center Michael Durr announced this morning that he will transfer to Indiana. He'll be immediately eligible in 2021-22 and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Shelbyville tennis falls on senior night

Shelbyville had a tough task for its final home match of the regular season on Thursday. State-ranked Franklin had a power-packed lineup that proved to be too much for the Golden Bears, who dropped the match 0-5. SHS honored seniors Adeline Haacker, Grace Coomes and Gabbie Knox, as well as...
Franklin, INwbiw.com

Stars finish 5th in Franklin Invitational

FRANKLIN – Colten Girgis carded a 77 as Bedford North Lawrence finished fifth in the 14-team Franklin Invitational at The Legends on Saturday. The Stars fired a team total of 326. Center Grove and No.15 Franklin shared the top spot with 312, followed by Carmel (320) and No.11 Floyd Central (324).
Edinburgh, INdailyjournal.net

Edinburgh softball rolls past Indian Creek, into county semifinal

Edinburgh freshman pitcher MacKenzie Bieker is convinced her softball team is headed in the right direction. “We’ve made many improvements,” she said. “We’ve definitely gotten better. I’m excited to see what’s going to happen (in the sectional).”. Bieker drilled two homers in host Edinburgh’s 20-1 rout of Indian Creek in...
Washington, INPosted by
Washington Times-Herald

Vikes finish off WHS in 5

The Barr-Reeve Lady Vikings used a combination of solid pitching from Emma Davis and Karlye Graber to hold Washington to just two base runners in a 10-0 win. The pair combined for nine strikeouts and gave up just one hit at the Washington Sports Complex on Thursday. B-R did most...