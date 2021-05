A magnificent seven-bedroom country home with a sprawling New Forest estate is on the market for £18million after going up for sale for the first time in 400 years. The Newhouse Estate, just outside the village of Redlynch in Salisbury, Wiltshire, boasts 900 acres of farmland, parkland, woods and extensive lawned gardens, which when combined is larger than New York's Central Park, or more than two times the size of London's Hyde Park.