A crash between a car and a truck has closed northbound Interstate 283 in Lower Swatara Township, according to PennDOT. There is also a lane restriction in southbound lanes. The crash occurred between the beginning of the interstate and Exit 2: Route 411 - Swatara, according to PennDOT. All northbound lanes in that area are closed. There is a lane restriction in southbound lanes north of Exit 1B: Pa. 230 - Highspire, and the shoulder is closed at the exit to I-283 North to I-81/I-83 - Harrisburg.