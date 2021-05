A minke whale calf has been spotted on the loose in the River Thames after swimming away from its rescuers. The whale was seen in the water in southwest London just hours after escaping crews who had freed it from a lock where it was stranded.Rescuers have said they are worried about the young mammal’s health and feared it may be unwell.They had freed the whale in the early hours of Monday and were taking it to a deeper part of the river in an inflatable cushion when it escaped.Hundreds of people gathered at Richmond Lock and Weir in...