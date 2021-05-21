newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Opinion | Biden's Measured Approach Is a Relief

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRe “Beneath Folksy Demeanor, a Deliberative Biden” (front page, May 15):. I was elated to read that President Biden thinks deeply and long about important decisions. It is such a relief to hear this, especially after the last occupant ignorantly made false statements and undertook rash actions (like withdrawing from the Paris climate accord) without having any grasp of the details of the situation or the consequences of his actions.

