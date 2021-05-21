A California city apologizes to early Chinese immigrants for its xenophobic past
A California city has officially apologized to early Chinese immigrants for treating them unjustly, calling it a “first step” toward racial reconciliation. In the mid-1800s, Antioch, California — like other cities in the state — witnessed a population spike as migrants, including those from China, moved into the area in search of gold. Chinese immigrants were then exploited for cheap labor, notably in the construction of railroads.localnews8.com