The Marion County Health Department is reporting six new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and Monday. None of the cases were in long-term care residents and one was a student. Contact tracing is underway at the school. Two of the cases are considered community spread and four were from household or close contacts. There are now 14 active cases in Marion County and none who are hospitalized. Five have been released from isolation in the past three days. All five were long-term care facility residents.