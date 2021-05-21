Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha insists he's 'still hot' and 'deserves the chance to join a top team' this summer two years after missing out on a big-money move and THAT disastrous Manchester United spell
Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has admitted he wants to join a 'top team' and believes he 'deserves' the chance to get a big-money move this summer after missing out on one two years ago. The Ivory Coast winger has been a standout performer for Palace this season and has...www.chatsports.com