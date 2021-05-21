newsbreak-logo
Checking In With Black Bookstores Nearly A Year After 2020's Book Boom On Racism

 3 days ago

During last summer's protests for racial justice, throngs of people filled the streets and bookstores. Titles about white privilege and anti-racism were in such high demand, some were on back order for months. Sales at Black-owned bookstores surged. And so a year after George Floyd's death, we've called up three Black bookstore owners to talk about whether people have stayed engaged. VaLinda Miller owns Turning Page Bookshop in Goose Creek, S.C., La'Nae Robinson's store in Kansas City, Mo., is called Bliss Books & Wine and Derrick Young is co-owner of MahoganyBooks here in Washington, D.C. Good to have all three of you here.

