Checking In With Black Bookstores Nearly A Year After 2020's Book Boom On Racism

Many think bookstores are going the way of the dodo bird. With the ease of online ordering, it’s difficult for actual stores to stay in business. Any bookworm has to admit, though, there’s something special about the atmosphere in a brick-and-mortar bookstore. Here in Utah, we are blessed. There are so many bookstores in Utah that it can be overwhelming to choose what one to go to. One that we’re particularly fond of is the magnificent Pioneer Book. The used bookstore has been open since 1980 in Provo.