NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Public Library’s Reading Pals Program begins June 1 and is open to all ages. Adults and teens (pals) can volunteer to read with kids and tweens. Pals will be available once a week to read with kids to practice their reading skills and prevent the summer slump. Reading aloud with children can help them develop confidence, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension skills, as well as a love for reading and books.