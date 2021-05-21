Support Social Equity and Racial Justice in Oregon
Support social equity and racial justice in Oregon! There are two great opportunities this weekend to do so. Your activism is working, let’s keep it up!. Sign the letter to support Oregon House Bill 3112, the Equity Investment Act, TODAY, Friday May 21st! A big legislative push is needed so that all the Oregon state legislators who are reviewing the Act know how many of us support it! Signing the letter takes only a few seconds of your time…minimal effort on your part for a maximum impact in the Oregon legislature! Take action here.theweedblog.com