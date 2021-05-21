Support Social Equity and Racial Justice in Oregon

How our energy is created and distributed impacts us all. It impacts our health and it impacts our wallets. That said, it does not impact us all equally. First, let’s look at energy and health. It is no secret that the burning of fossil fuels is not healthy. What is often not publicized is how our energy choices impact our BIPOC communities. Do a quick web search and you will see study after study showing how our BIPOC communities are exposed to greater pollution, directly based on the energy choices we make.