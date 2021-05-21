newsbreak-logo
Oregon State

Support Social Equity and Racial Justice in Oregon

By Rose City Justice
The Weed Blog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport social equity and racial justice in Oregon! There are two great opportunities this weekend to do so. Your activism is working, let’s keep it up!. Sign the letter to support Oregon House Bill 3112, the Equity Investment Act, TODAY, Friday May 21st! A big legislative push is needed so that all the Oregon state legislators who are reviewing the Act know how many of us support it! Signing the letter takes only a few seconds of your time…minimal effort on your part for a maximum impact in the Oregon legislature! Take action here.

Related
Spokane, WAcheneyfreepress.com

Law enforcement, bias and racial justice

SPOKANE — Bias and racial justice, especially when these become intermixed with law enforcement, are two of many hot button issues of our times — topics that require more than just one setting to adequately discuss. To that extent, the People for Effective Government (PEG) are providing two community forums...
Raleigh, NCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Raleigh wants to hear from you about how it can fix racial and social justice issues

Shaw University and the City of Raleigh have launched a community survey to address local racial and social justice issues. The survey asks residents to answer seven questions about discrimination, race relations and equitable access to goods and services such as transportation, housing, education and employment. Participants can also post public comments with the questions.
Congress & Courtsbrandeis.edu

From studying Reconstruction to pursuing racial justice

Ryan Shaffer '21 was doing some light research on the Supreme Court during the Reconstruction Era for an American history class taught by assistant professor Abigail Cooper his sophomore year when the wheels of inspiration started turning. "It was just quick research for this five-minute discussion in class," Shaffer recalled....
Whatcom County, WAlyndentribune.com

Visioning toward Racial Equity Commission this Saturday

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with three presenters.   BELLINGHAM — All are invited to an interactive virtual Community Visioning Summit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, as the Chuckanut Health Foundation begins engagement with the community to develop a countywide Racial Equity Commission.   The...
Saint Paul, MNmonitorsaintpaul.com

Let’s lead on climate, racial and economic justice

How our energy is created and distributed impacts us all. It impacts our health and it impacts our wallets. That said, it does not impact us all equally. First, let’s look at energy and health. It is no secret that the burning of fossil fuels is not healthy. What is often not publicized is how our energy choices impact our BIPOC communities. Do a quick web search and you will see study after study showing how our BIPOC communities are exposed to greater pollution, directly based on the energy choices we make.
MinoritiesValley News

Column: Both ‘critical patriotism’ and equity are necessary for social justice

The continuing flow of opinion pieces to these pages on the concepts of “critical race theory” and on “equity vs. equality” reflects differing perceptions of patriotism in today’s America. Clarifying these concepts and providing some historical background may be useful. Clarifying concepts can, of course, improve communications in our “siloed”...
MinoritiesCape Gazette

Racial justice alliance awards HOB students

H.O. Brittingham students De’Naya Hinton and Jazon Jones were recognized in May with the African American/Black Achievement Award from the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. Students were chosen because they demonstrate leadership, improvement, effort and excellence. Jazon recently transitioned from remote to in-person learning and has done a wonderful...
Athens County, OHAthens News

Response Fund expands to racial equity projects

A local non-profit expanded a funding pool to support projects that address racial equity in Athens County. The COVID-19 pandemic brought renewed urgency to address long-standing challenges in Athens County, including racial equity, the Athens County Foundation stated in a press release. In response, the foundation’s Board of Directors approved expanding the organization’s Response Fund.
MinoritiesDaily Star

Split attitudes on racial justice progress

The struggle for racial justice has touched Alan Cashaw’s entire life. One year after George Floyd’s murder by a police officer, Cashaw said inertia rooted in “underlying biases” remains an obstacle. “There is a difference from being Black and white when the police approach you,” he said. “There’s just no...
MinoritiesPosted by
WFYI

IndyParks Announces Updated Racial Equity Policy

IndyParks is working to make their sites more welcoming. The agency released a new Racial Equity Statement recently after conducting internal evaluations, staff surveys and listening sessions. Changes include anti-racist and implicit bias training for leadership and employees. "We have also identified several other training opportunities for our staff and...
MinoritiesRELEVANT Magazine

Racial Justice is a Lifestyle, Not an Agenda Item

Fighting racism does not consist of a set of isolated actions that you take; rather these actions must flow from an entire disposition that is oriented toward racial justice. We have to reposition ourselves spiritually, emotionally, culturally, intellectually, and politically to address the myriad ways that racism manifests in the present day. Racial justice is a life- style not an agenda item.
NBAWNBA.com

RISE, Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx, National Urban League host “Beyond Justice” Critical Conversation to offer actionable steps for racial equity, social justice and improving community-police relations

MINNEAPOLIS – RISE, the national nonprofit that uses sport to combat racism and unite diverse communities, is partnering with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx and the National Urban League to host a Critical Conversation on Wednesday, May 19, highlighting the impact of systemic racism and actionable steps for achieving racial equity, social justice and improving relations among law enforcement and communities of color.
SocietyLaw.com

'There Was An Extraordinary Amount of Interest.' These Orrick Associates Are Spending A Year Focused on Racial and Social Justice

This week’s Legal Speak features business of law reporter Patrick Smith in conversation with Orrick associates Andrea Mazingo and Walter Alarkon—two of the firm’s six inaugural Racial, Social, and Economic Justice Fellows. Orrick established the fellowship program in 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and national protests over systemic racism and inequality. Associates selected for the fellowship are spending 2021 working full-time at partner non-profit organizations focused on civil rights, racial justice, and economic empowerment.
Charitiesgivingcompass.org

Pathways to Racial Justice in Education and Health Grantmaking

Edgar Villanueva discusses a new Schott Foundation initiative, #JusticeIsTheFoundation, which promotes philanthropic support for racial justice in education and health grantmaking. How is philanthropy reinforcing systemic racism? How can philanthropy use a racial justice lens to address the root causes and effects of systemic racism?. Read about how racial equality...
Minoritiesmytownneo.com

Two-part series on racial justice offered in June

REAL TALK invites the public to a two-part Racial Justice series, "Is Justice Truly Blind? Examining the Courts for Racial Equity: From Arraignment to Reentry," on Wednesday, June 2 and 9, at 7 p.m. This series examines how race, poverty, structural racism, and racialized bias impact the judicial process and...
Advocacyphennd.org

Litigation to Advance Social Justice – Jul 13

Impact Fund Offers Support for Litigation to Advance Social Justice. The Impact Fund provides grants to advance social justice in the United States. To that end, grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded to nonprofit legal service providers, private attorneys, and/or small law firms seeking to advance justice in the areas of civil rights, human rights, anti-poverty, and environmental justice cases that impact a marginalized group. Grants typically range between $10,000 and $50,000 and are usually awarded for a particular case, but occasionally the fund will support a series of cases connected by a common strategy. Most grants are for class actions, but multi-plaintiff and environmental justice cases that aim to significantly affect a larger system are encouraged.
MinoritiesFox 19

Mass Incarceration and Racial Justice Virtual Discussion

Incarceration inflicts short- and long-term harms on the lives of those incarcerated as well as their loved ones and communities. Examining the role race plays in mass incarceration in an upcoming virtual discussion. Modern Day Abolition: Mass Incarceration and Racial Justice brings together a panel of experts to discuss the range of collateral consequences of criminal conviction, including impediments to the restoration of rights, lingering social stigma and barriers to reentry into society. The panel will also break down the impact of incarceration on families, including on children of current and formerly incarcerated parents.