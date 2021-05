The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Notre Dame head coach Link Jarrett has been named the Coach of the Year in the conference. Jarrett guided Notre Dame to its best finish – an outright regular-season championship – since joining the ACC in 2014. It’s the first conference baseball title by the Irish since 2006 when Notre Dame was a member of the Big East under head coach Paul Mainieri, who led the Irish to the 2002 College World Series.