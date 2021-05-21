Ikea recalls dishes due to burn risk

Officials with Ikea have issued recalls for two styles of dishes sold by the Swedish furniture giant amid reports of the dishes breaking and causing burn injuries.

Company officials announced a voluntary recall of bowls, plates and mugs sold as part of the HEROISK and TALRIKA lines. The items under recall were identified as having the supplier number “23348,” “Made in Taiwan” and “PLA” molded onto the bottom of the dishes. The HEROISK bowls, plates and mugs were sold in two-packs while the TALRIKA dishes were sold in four-packs.

The dishes are made from renewable PLA, or polylactic acid, material, officials said. They were sold online and in stores from August 2019 to May 2021. About 148,000 are being recalled in the U.S., according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“The bowls, plates, and mugs can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard,” Ikea officials said in a recall notice.

According to the CPSC, Ikea officials have gotten 123 reports of the dishes breaking worldwide, including four which resulted in injuries and two which required medical attention. Authorities said one incident, which didn’t cause injury, has been reported in the U.S.

People who bought the dishes in question were urged to stop using the items and to return them to Ikea, where officials said full refunds will be given to customers. Proof of purchase was not required.