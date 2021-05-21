newsbreak-logo
Bossier City Police investigate two unrelated Wednesday night shootings

 3 days ago

Bossier City Police responded to two unrelated shots fired calls Wednesday night. The first began in the parking lot of Chimi V’s at 2050 Old Minden Road around 7:30 p.m. An off duty Bossier City Police detective who was driving through the area witnessed the gunfire. She began following a suspect vehicle until marked police units arrived in the area. Police initiated a vehicle stop. The driver failed to pull over, fleeing through the Patricia Park and the Barksdale Annex neighborhoods before crashing the vehicle on Burchett Street and Evans Street. Police took the four people in the vehicle into custody as suspects. Investigators identified three other suspects at the St. Charles apartment complex near Chimi V’s.

