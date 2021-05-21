Bossier City Police investigate two unrelated Wednesday night shootings

HARRISON COUNTY — An arrest was made Saturday after an armed standoff on I-20 between Waskom and Marshall. According to our news partner KETK, an officer on the scene said the arrest was made after five and half hours. Authorities say the man was alone and wielded the weapon multiple times. Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall police, and Texas Rangers were on the scene in addition to Shreveport and Louisiana state police. Authorities say the suspect led law enforcement on a chase that started in Bossier City, Louisiana. Officers were able to spike the truck and the trailer on I-20 and quickly surrounded it. Negotiators were with him for hours, which eventually led to the arrest. We’ll have more details as they become available.