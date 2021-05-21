newsbreak-logo
Movies

Blu-ray movie reviews: 'The Marksman' and 'The Little Things'

By Joseph Szadkowski
Washington Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at a pair of recent action films now available in the Blu-ray format. The Marksman (Universal Studios Home Entertainment, rated PG-13, 2.39:1 aspect ratio, 108 minutes, $34.98) — Liam Neeson again stars as a well-trained protector, now battling to save a child against all odds, in producer-turned-director Robert Lorenz’ mechanical action thriller.

