Blu-ray movie reviews: 'The Marksman' and 'The Little Things'

One of several films that ended the run for the De Laurentiis Entertainment Group (responsible for distributing films like Manhunter, Blue Velvet, and Maximum Overdrive), Million Dollar Mystery (aka Money Mania) did not see a huge turnout in 1987. Essentially a clone of It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World with a large cast of characters doing zany things for money (previous knock-offs include 1984’s Scavenger Hunt), it essentially flopped, even with a gimmick tie-in co-sponsored by the Glad Company in which one lucky theater patron would receive a million dollars if they correctly guessed the location of the money in the film. The prize was eventually handed out, but De Laurentiis would not survive on the vine much longer, having released a string of commercial failures. Essentially a broad, madcap comedy with a series of slapstick set pieces and generic gags, its most valuable asset (in retrospect) are its visuals, which were shot by legendary cinematographer Jack Cardiff in and around Arizona. It’s not particularly well-remembered, but is mostly noted for its product placement contest tie-in, a fatal on-set accident, and being the final films for both Cardiff and director Richard Fleischer (Fantastic Voyage, Doctor Dolittle).