newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple CEO faces tough questions about app store competition

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wEBiI_0a7Pb4fC00

SAN RAMON, Calif. — (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as the best way to serve and protect iPhone users, but he faced tough questions about competition issues from a judge Friday about allegations he oversees an illegal monopoly.

The rare courtroom appearance by one of the world’s best-known executives came during the closing phase of a three-week trial revolving around an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite.

Epic is trying to topple the so-called “walled garden" for iPhone and iPad apps that welcomes users and developers while locking out competition. Created by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs a year after the iPhone's 2007 debut, the App Store has become a key revenue source for Apple, helping power the company to a $57 billion profit in its last fiscal year.

The trial focuses on Epic's contention that Apple has turned its store into a price-gouging vehicle that not only reaps a 15% to 30% commission from in-app transactions, but blocks apps from offering other payment alternatives. That ban extends to showing a link that would open a web page offering commission-free ways to pay for subscriptions, in-game items and the like.

Under friendly questioning from a company lawyer, Cook delivered polished remarks that sometimes sounded like a commercial for the iPhone and other Apple products.

But the normally unflappable CEO occasionally seemed flustered while being grilled by Epic lawyer Gary Bornstein. His unease was particularly evident when pressed about the level of profits in a store that Jobs initially thought would be lucky to break even. He seemed to stumble slightly again when when Bornstein confronted him about a deal in China that could compromise user privacy, even as the company maintains that protecting its customers' personal information is a top priority.

Cook, though, never wavered during nearly four hours of testimony from his position that Apple's grip on the app store helps it keep things simple for a loyal customer base that buys iPhones knowing they getting “something that just works."

“They buy into an entire ecosystem when they buy an iPhone," said Cook, who wore a face shield, but no mask in an Oakland, California, courtroom that has limited access because of the pandemic.

It wasn't at all clear that the federal judge who will decide the case was buying everything Cook said on the stand.

After the lawyers were done with their questioning, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers asked why Apple can't allow rival stores to offer an in-app transaction option on iPhones, iPads and iPods that might charge lower commissions. That is something Epic is fighting to make it happen, partly because it has a still unprofitable store that imposes a 12% commission.

Gonzalez Rogers seemed particularly troubled by a survey indicating 39% of iPhone app developers aren't happy with the current distribution system. She also wondered about the fairness of a commission system requiring the makers of video games pay the bulk of the commissions, while digital services offered in other industries such as banking don't pay anything, even though they are using the technology that powers iPhones.

“The gaming industry seems to be generating a disproportionate amount of money relative to the (intellectual property) that you are giving them and everybody else? In a sense it’s almost as if they are subsidizing everybody else," Gonzalez Rogers said.

Cook agreed about the subsidy, but insisted there is still a fair balance because video game makers are able to reach a wider audience of consumers who become players while visiting the store looking at other apps. He took issue with the notion that most app makers are unhappy with the store's current setup.

“We turn the place upside down for developers," Cook said.

Gonzalez Rogers also didn't seem to buy Apple's explanation for a move it made last year when it lowered its commission on in-app commissions to 15% on the first $1 million in revenue. Although the price cut came after Epic filed its antitrust case in August, Apple said the discount was driven by desire to provide a helping hand during a pandemic-driven recession.

“At least what I’ve seen so far, that really wasn’t the result of competition, (but) the pressure you were feeling," Gonzalez Rogers told Cook. Apple's app store practices are being examined by regulators and lawmakers in the U.S. and Europe while Epic pursues its case.

Gonzalez Rogers is expected to elaborate issues still weighing on her mind Monday when she plans to pose questions to lawyers on both sides while they make their final points before she takes the matter under submission. It is expected to take several weeks or even months before the judge issues decision that could reshape the technology landscape.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
45K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Apple Store#Iphone App#Apple Products#Mobile App#Mobile Games#Iphone Users#Ap#The App Store#Epic#Jobs#Iphone App Developers#Competition Issues#Ipad Apps#Rival Stores#Company#Maker#Ipads#In App Transactions#Video Game Makers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Oakland, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Judge digs into Apple app store policies as Epic trial ends

SAN RAMON, Calif. — The judge who will decide a case challenging Apple’s stranglehold on its iPhone app store indicated on Monday she would like to promote more competition but without dismantling a commission system that reaps billions of dollars for the technology powerhouse. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers...
Technologysvdaily.com

Verizon Offers Six Months Apple Arcade, Google Play

Verizon, one of the nation’s largest wireless carriers, is giving mobile users access to more games. Starting May 25, new and existing customers get six months of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, ($4.99/mo. value) free with any unlimited plan or 12 months free with “Play More” or “Get More” plans.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Tim Cook defends Apple’s App Store as Epic trial winds down

Apple and Epic Games will make their final arguments today in a case that could have a major impact on how the App Store operates. Apple chief executive Tim Cook defended the iPhone maker’s App Store policies when he took the stand in the company’s court case against Epic Games.
Technologytechgamingreport.com

Phil Schiller: Developers Avoid Mac App Store Due To Apple Rules

While the lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple is drawing to a close, reveals large and small continue. In an exchange of emails revealed during the discussions, we learned why the Mac App Store was not so successful. In 2015, on Christmas Eve (!), Phil Schiller reacted to an email from a Mac user complaining about the poor health of the Mac game (it hasn’t improved since).
Technologyprotocol.com

Apple and Epic lay it all on the table in final day of Fortnite trial

Epic v. Apple came to a close on Monday with a series of contentious back-and-forth debates in place of traditional closing arguments. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers wanted both companies to make their case for what the relevant market should be — is it mobile gaming, the entire gaming market, or the entirety of the iOS app ecosystem — and what kind of remedy might be appropriate. Should Apple have to open up iOS to alternative app stores, or should it be forced to simply allow alternative payment systems or, even narrower, just the ability to advertise cheaper payment systems outside the App Store?
Retailfinchannel.com

5 of the most underrated apps in the App Store

Mobile apps are an important feature in many of our day-to-day lives. We use applications for all kinds of tasks, including navigation, booking travel, gaming, entertainment, seeking information, communication, shopping and food delivery. On average there are around 250 million downloads made from android and iOS mobile app stores each...
Behind Viral VideosTechCrunch

ByteDance’s video editor CapCut is the latest to top the US App Store

The latest Chinese app to top the overseas charts is from TikTok owner ByteDance. Called CapCut, the video editing app allows users to not only add a trove of stickers, filters and effects, it also has a simple-to-use green screen function, a zooming feature that works like a Ken Burns effect, and many more — which make the app like an accessible Final Cut on the go.
TechnologyDice Insights

Should Apple Put Xcode and Other Pro Tools on iPad?

Over the past few years, Apple has done interesting things with the iPad. First, the company’s software engineers split iPadOS from iOS, creating a device-centric operating system. Then came the iPad Pro, a spec-heavy iPad aimed at professionals such as designers; it’s clear that Apple wants the iPad to become many folks’ primary platform for their daily workflow.
BusinessBBC

Epic v Apple: What have we learned?

The much-hyped Epic v Apple trial is due to finish on Monday in California. Epic Games is suing Apple over the way it runs its App Store. It says the store is a monopoly and charges exorbitant fees on games like Epic's popular Fortnite. Apple makes Epic pay a 30%...
TechnologyGamasutra

Tim Cook: Third-party payments on the App Store would be a 'terrible' idea

Apple CEO Tim Cook claims allowing App Store developers link to their own third-party marketplaces and payment systems would be a "terrible" idea. As reported by Bloomberg, Cook was called to the stand last week during the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple trial and was asked to outline why Apple is reluctant to give its developers and users more freedom when it comes to spending.
Cell Phonesshepherdgazette.com

Android 12 options Apple ought to undertake for iOS 15

Last week at Google’s I/O developer conference, we got a more complete look at Android 12, which will make its debut this fall on the Google Pixel 6 phone. The new OS adds more security and privacy tools and is designed to make phones and tablets feel more personal by letting you customize the way it looks. Android 12 is also built to work better with other Android and Chrome devices. The announcement comes just weeks ahead of WWDC, Apple’s developer conference, where it’s likely we’ll see iOS 15, a new version of the iPhone’s operating system.
Cell Phonescalifornianewstimes.com

Google I/O hits and misses, Snap goes shopping, Parler returns to App Store – TechCrunch

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.