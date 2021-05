Atlético Madrid have been coronated as LaLiga’s new champions after a 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid at Estadio José Zorilla on Saturday evening. An early goal from former Real Madrid player Óscar Plano put Atlético behind for the second consecutive week after Ante Budimir had put Osasuna ahead the week before. There was a comeback on that occasion. Atlético were about to mount another memorable ‘remontada’ on matchday 38.