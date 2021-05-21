What Islam can teach us about bystander intervention
During the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan (understood by Muslims as the best month to contemplate, and enact positive change), my attention was drawn to the sharp uptick in hate crimes towards Asians. As noted by the New York Times in early April, there have been more than 110 reported cases of blatant anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States since March 2020, which ranged from physical and verbal assaults to acts of vandalism. As both Muslim and Asian, I monitor these global trends while simultaneously trying to reclaim misappropriated terms from my faith culture as a means of countering rampant Islamophobia across the globe.wagingnonviolence.org