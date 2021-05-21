newsbreak-logo
Sen. Wicker wants to know why a Space Force officer was fired for criticizing Critical Race Theory

By Josh Carter
WDAM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) has dispatched a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense to express his displeasure with the department’s decision to relieve U.S. Space Force officer, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, of his duty. The department said Lohmeier was fired due to comments made on...

