Sen. Wicker wants to know why a Space Force officer was fired for criticizing Critical Race Theory

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, author of a conservative book that pushes the conspiracy theory that Marxist thinking has infiltrated the military, has been relieved of his post with the Space Force program, CNN reports. The firing came after Lohmeier spoke on The Steve Gruber Show about his self-published book, Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military that backs up his theory. “Since taking command as a commander about 10 months ago, I saw what I consider fundamentally incompatible and competing narratives of what America was, is and should be,” he told Gruber. “That wasn’t just prolific in social media, or throughout the country during this past year, but it was spreading throughout the United States military. And I had recognized those narratives as being Marxist in nature.” Lohmeier went on to back up his theory by criticizing The New York Times’ 1619 project as fundamentally un-American.