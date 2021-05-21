newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Gordo: To catch Colorado, Blues need a retool, not a rebuild

By Jeff Gordon
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sentiment of Blues nation was not optimistic during our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Here are some of the top questions. Q: Dallas, Nashville, Calgary, the NHL is full to teams who had their championship windows seemingly close overnight. Since the league shutdown after the game in Anaheim back in 2020, the Blues have played pretty bad hockey for the last year. Injuries and COVID can explain some of that, as can the team losing a significant amount of talent, but this has the look of a team where all the pieces briefly clicked and now that they've been broken apart they just won't come back together. Jeff, have we seen the end of this Blues team being a legit Cup contender?

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Paul Dejong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Summer League#Go Game#Post Dispatch#Covid#Bubble Hockey#Kyrou#Cardinals#Gold Glove#Lh Of#Cards#Armstrong#Padres#Pirates#Blues Nation#The Game#The League#Dallas#Memphis#Contender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
MLB
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Army
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBDaily Citizen

O'Neill scores on game-ending wild pitch as Cards top Phillies

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O'Neill scored on David Hale's game-ending wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Thursday to split their four-game series. O'Neil, the automatic runner, started on second and advanced on Andrew Knizner's groundout. Hale (0-1) bounced a...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: On bench Tuesday

O'Neill is not starting Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. O'Neill has been on fire since returning from a groin injury, hitting .359 with four homers in 11 games. Justin Williams will start in left field in his absence.
MLBchatsports.com

Can Tyler O’Neill Continue Having Success at the Plate?

Tyler O’Neill has been crushing the ball recently. The St. Louis Cardinals’ outfielder has crushed four home runs in his last seven games while batting .407. This is a hot streak that has helped the Cardinals offense score plenty of runs as he has also tallied seven RBI and seven runs in these games. O’Neill has seemingly hit everything hard after struggling a bit in the beginning of the season. However, there are still plenty of red flags that surround O’Neill that suggest that his numbers may not be sustainable.
MLBViva El Birdos

On Blasts, Barrels, and the Cardinals

Over the off-season, Alex Chamberlain introduced a new concept at RotoGraphs. You’ve probably heard by now that not all barrels are created the same. Chamberlain took that concept to a new level and discovered a subset of barrels that he calls “blasts.” It’s not as neat and tidy as, say, the Hard Hit designation from Statcast, which is anything above 95 mph exit velocity. Chamberlain’s metric identifies barrels that specifically are hit at launch angles and exit velocities that procure the most damage. All other barrels are what he calls “weak barrels” while the optimal barrels are “blasts.” If you want to see his methodology, it’s in the article, which explains it better than I ever could.
MLBperutribune.com

DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets 4-1 in opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot off Marcus Stroman and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 4-1 in a doubleheader opener on Wednesday that extended their winning streak to six. Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Goes yard again

O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Brewers. O'Neill provided the Cardinals' only offense of the day when he took Brandon Woodruff deep in the eighth inning. It was his seventh home run of the season and second in as many games. He's overcome a 32.6 percent strikeout rate to remain productive early on this season, but he'll likely need to make more contact to remain a consistent producer at the plate.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Heading for MRI

DeJong (side) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 27-year-old exited Wednesday's loss with left side tightness, and the issue is in a similar spot to where he was hit by a pitch Tuesday. The MRI is scheduled around 11 a.m., so DeJong is unlikely to be available for Thursday's early afternoon start with the results expected to come through during the game.
Baseballcardsconclave.com

Revenge Can Be Costly

Yesterday’s post was entitled “A Walk on the Wild Side Has Consequences“. Yesterday’s game, however, shows that you can have a little fun on the wild side as well, while also serving as a cautionary tale about an eye for an eye. The victorious tenth inning was in part influenced...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Colorado-St. Louis Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia walks. Trevor Story flies out to right field to Dylan Carlson. Ryan McMahon doubles to right field. Raimel Tapia scores. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow right field, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Ryan McMahon to third. Garrett Hampson flies out to deep left center field to Harrison Bader.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill has been on fire since return

Tyler O’Neill started the season ice cold for the St. Louis Cardinals before getting injured. Since his return, he’s been on fire though. As is the case with many other outfielders on the St. Louis Cardinals, 2020 is a big “prove it” year. For Tyler O’Neill, he came in ahead of the other outfielders on the bubble because of his Gold Glove year in 2020 in left field. However, that didn’t mean he had nothing to prove.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Without hitting home runs, Cardinals' DeJong produces with men on base

If Paul DeJong remains hitting fifth, the spot he occupied Saturday in the Cardinals’ lineup, he is apt to bat more times with runners in scoring position than anybody else on the club. Those batting directly in front of him — Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado — figure to be...
MLBViva El Birdos

Bombs by Goldy and DeJong Lead to 4-1 Cardinal Victory Over Mets in Game 1

KK took the mound for the Cards for the first of two 7-inning affairs today. Francisco Lindor led off the game by popping a low-and-in 2-2 slider to first base. After Pete Alonso reached out and lined an outside 1-1 slider to right for a base hit, Michael Conforto drew a 3-2 walk. But KK ended the threat by getting Kevin Pillar to pop an outside 1-1 change for Edman on the outfield grass behind the 2nd base bag, and Jeff McNeil to ground a first-pitch low slider to 2nd to end the inning. Marcus Stroman took the hill for the Mets and got Tommy Edman to ground a 2-1 low-and-in sinker to 2nd to lead off the frame. Dylan Carlson grounded a 1-0 inside sinker to 2nd (deep on the grass). Paul Goldschmidt rocked a first-pitch inside sinker off the Big Mac Land sign in left between the lettering and the replica of the fries for a solo HR to put the Cards on the board 1-1. He knocked out the “D” in the lighting.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Could require IL stint

DeJong (side) could require a stint on the injured list, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Manager Mike Shildt said Thursday that DeJong's MRI revealed "mostly good news," but his injury could still create a pause. The 27-year-old will travel with the team for its upcoming road trip in San Diego, but the Cardinals will bring an extra infielder in case DeJong is placed on the injured list. If DeJong misses additional time, Edmundo Sosa could see increased at-bats.
MLBSFGate

St. Louis-Pittsburgh Runs

Cardinals first. Tommy Edman strikes out swinging. Dylan Carlson doubles to deep right field. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shallow infield, Kevin Newman to Colin Moran. Dylan Carlson to third. Nolan Arenado doubles to left field. Dylan Carlson scores. Paul DeJong strikes out on a foul tip. 1 run, 2...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Blasts eighth homer

O'Neill went 2-for-4 with two-run home run and a strikeout as St. Louis fell 5-4 to San Diego. O'Neill's eighth inning shot off Emilio Pagan cut St. Louis deficit in half and was the outfielder's third homer in four games. O'Neill hasn't offered much aside from power this season with a .242/.270/.526 slash line.
MLBcardsconclave.com

Doing What Needs To Be Done

Much like the newly dubbed Darth Vader following the orders of his new master, the St. Louis Cardinals marched into Pittsburgh over the weekend and took no prisoners. While sweeping the Pirates may not rank high on the lists of accomplishments when 2021 is over, this still was an important series because how teams treat a team that is expected to struggle can be the difference between playing in October or not playing there.
MLBstlsportspage.com

Winning streak snapped as Cardinals split doubleheader against Mets

Not even Paul DeJong’s magic against the Mets could help the Cardinals pull off a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. After his home run capped the Cardinals 4-1 win in the opener, the Cardinals saw their six-game winning streak snapped with a 7-2 loss in the second game. It was only the third loss for the Cardinals in their last 13 games.
MLBrotoballer.com

Tyler O'Neill (OF, STL) - Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

ANALYSIS: So far this year, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill has been showcasing a power bat unlike we've yet to see from him in the Majors. He's hit five home runs and slugged .468 through 24 games. And it doesn't look like he'll be slowing down anytime soon. O'Neill...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Goldschmidt, DeJong homer as Cardinals, Kim take Game 1 vs. Mets, 4-1

A home run that would have put out a light staked the Cardinals to an early lead and a home run out of reach put away the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Mets. In between, Kwang Hyun Kim pitched expertly around his own walks, two lengthy delays, and...