Gordo: To catch Colorado, Blues need a retool, not a rebuild

KK took the mound for the Cards for the first of two 7-inning affairs today. Francisco Lindor led off the game by popping a low-and-in 2-2 slider to first base. After Pete Alonso reached out and lined an outside 1-1 slider to right for a base hit, Michael Conforto drew a 3-2 walk. But KK ended the threat by getting Kevin Pillar to pop an outside 1-1 change for Edman on the outfield grass behind the 2nd base bag, and Jeff McNeil to ground a first-pitch low slider to 2nd to end the inning. Marcus Stroman took the hill for the Mets and got Tommy Edman to ground a 2-1 low-and-in sinker to 2nd to lead off the frame. Dylan Carlson grounded a 1-0 inside sinker to 2nd (deep on the grass). Paul Goldschmidt rocked a first-pitch inside sinker off the Big Mac Land sign in left between the lettering and the replica of the fries for a solo HR to put the Cards on the board 1-1. He knocked out the “D” in the lighting.