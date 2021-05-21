Annual Manistee sauerkraut supper fundraiser rescheduled

I am so excited about the warmer weather this weekend. Even though the weather has been mild, the mornings have been so cold. Only a couple more weeks until we are fully open at the Wagoner Community Center/Senior Center. I have been trying to see how we should set up for bingo in June, so we are distanced safely. I can’t believe it, we are going to have Bingo soon! I hope you stop in and hang out with us and have some fun.