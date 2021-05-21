Annual Manistee sauerkraut supper fundraiser rescheduled
MANISTEE -- For the past 71 years Manistee County residents have flocked by the hundreds to Trinity Lutheran Church every March to enjoy the annual Sauerkraut Supper. The annual event that is run by volunteers serves as the biggest fundraiser each year for the Trinity Lutheran School. When the dinner originated in 1950 it was called the Sauerkraut Supper, but then changed about 20 years ago to the Roast Pork Dinner even though menu still included sauerkraut.www.manisteenews.com