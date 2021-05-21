newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

Jacksonville Westside-Seabreeze spring football takeaways: Blake Boda exits with injury

St. Augustine Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH — Blake Boda's promising spring season ended with his non-throwing arm in a sling, and an ice pack on his shoulder. Seabreeze's rising junior quarterback exited Thursday's 14-7 loss to Jacksonville Westside in the second quarter with what he described as "joint dislocation." Head Coach Pat Brown said the move was precautionary, and he does not expect the injury to affect Boda's availability come August.

www.staugustine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Jacksonville, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Thursday Night Football#Night Games#Quarterback#Lameek Pride#Wolverines#Boda Exits#Spring Showdown#Stellar Plays#Daytona Stadium#Magic Midway#Florida State#Spruce Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA Men's Regionals: Florida State goes low at home, Clemson and Oklahoma struggle

College golf’s championship season continues this week with men’s Division I regional play at six locations across the country. Three of the six regional championship sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals competing, while the other three will have 14 teams and five individuals (81 teams and 45 individuals, total). Tournaments will be held from Monday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 19.
Florida State247Sports

Offseason Inventory: EDGE Overview

Florida State made defensive end a priority in the 2021 recruiting cycle, adding two transfers in addition to three incoming freshmen in order to overhaul the position after a lackluster year of production and the departure of two eventual draftees in Joshua Kaindoh and Janarius Robinson. Have the new additions...
Spearfish, SDnewscenter1.tv

Spearfish gymnast qualifies for the USA Gymnastics National Championships

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The best gymnasts in the country will gather in Daytona Beach, Florida this week to compete in the 2021 USA Gymnastics Development Program National Championships. Among those competing will be Ruthie Wehrung from Spearfish. Wehrung was an alternate at the national championships two years ago. But this...