Sunderland star Aiden McGeady waives automatic contract extension - making the winger, 35, available to start the League One play-off semi-final second leg against Lincoln

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSunderland star player Aiden McGeady has agreed to waive an automatic contract extension, freeing him to start in their League One play-off against Lincoln on Saturday. The 35-year-old would have triggered another 12 months had he started 30 matches this season. McGeady made his 29th start during Wednesday's 2-0 first-leg...

