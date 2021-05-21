Sunderland star Aiden McGeady waives automatic contract extension - making the winger, 35, available to start the League One play-off semi-final second leg against Lincoln
Sunderland star player Aiden McGeady has agreed to waive an automatic contract extension, freeing him to start in their League One play-off against Lincoln on Saturday. The 35-year-old would have triggered another 12 months had he started 30 matches this season. McGeady made his 29th start during Wednesday's 2-0 first-leg...