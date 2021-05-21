Sunderland star Aiden McGeady waives automatic contract extension - making the winger, 35, available to start the League One play-off semi-final second leg against Lincoln

This feature first appeared in the May 2021 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. Subscribe now!. If you’re a regular reader of FFT, you’ll probably know by now that we compile our list of the best players in the Football League at this time every year – and we always do it by asking you. We polled fans of every Football League club, from Accrington Stanley to Wycombe Wanderers. Gladly, that was a total of 72 teams this year – back up to the full complement, after Bury’s expulsion reduced the EFL to just 71 sides last season.