RODMAN — A 69-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon near Freeman Creek Road. State police responded at around 3:02 p.m. to the area of Freeman Creek Road and County Route 68 in the town of Rodman for the crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that Virginia A. Galaydick, who lives on Freeman Creek Road, was walking along the shoulder when she was struck by a 2003 Ford pickup truck operated by Garrett D. Fuller, 18, Mannsville.