Income Tax

Tax Incentive Program Updated by NE Lawmakers

 3 days ago

Lawmakers passed a bill May 20 that updates the provisions of a major tax incentive program passed in 2020. Currently, the act requires that all qualifying new full-time jobs be filled by individuals who reside in Nebraska. The bill removes this provision and instead requires that an individual in a qualifying job be employed in the state and be subject to Nebraska income tax on compensation received.LB18, sponsored by Seward Sen. Mark Kolterman, makes three changes to the ImagiNE Act, a business tax incentive program that replaced the Nebraska Advantage Act. LB18 also changes the definition of two qualifying business activities under the ImagiNE Act to clarify terms and conform with a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. Lawmakers voted 34-10 to pass the bill.

