This article is also available as a podcast on Spotify. and was originally published on The Cagle Report. Education, especially college education, is facing an existential crisis. Partially due to demographic factors, and in part due to decisions made by policy-makers at national, local, and academic levels, colleges and universities are struggling to stay afloat. What's more, there are signs that conditions are likely to get far worse for the academic world for at least the next couple of decades. The question this raises ultimately comes down to "what is it that we as a society want out of our education institutions, and what is likely going to need to change for them to survive moving forward?"