Phased-In Corporate Tax Cut, Other Tax Measures Approved by NE Lawmakers

Lawmakers approved a bill May 21 that cuts Nebraska’s top corporate income tax rate by approximately one-half of 1 percent over the next two years. LB432, introduced by the Revenue Committee as a placeholder bill, contains amended provisions of LB680, introduced by Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, and provisions of several other bills heard by the committee this session. Linehan’s proposal reduces the state’s top corporate income tax rate, which applies to income in excess of $100,000, from 7.81 percent to 7.5 percent for tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2022, and before Jan. 1, 2023. The rate will fall to 7.25 percent for tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2023.