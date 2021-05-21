newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Phased-In Corporate Tax Cut, Other Tax Measures Approved by NE Lawmakers

huskeradio.com
 3 days ago

Lawmakers approved a bill May 21 that cuts Nebraska’s top corporate income tax rate by approximately one-half of 1 percent over the next two years. LB432, introduced by the Revenue Committee as a placeholder bill, contains amended provisions of LB680, introduced by Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, and provisions of several other bills heard by the committee this session. Linehan’s proposal reduces the state’s top corporate income tax rate, which applies to income in excess of $100,000, from 7.81 percent to 7.5 percent for tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2022, and before Jan. 1, 2023. The rate will fall to 7.25 percent for tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

www.huskeradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Albrecht
Person
Machaela Cavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#Legislature#Tax Cut#Tax Credit#Tax#State Lawmakers#Total Revenue#Certificate Authority#Ne#The Revenue Committee#Lb597#Tax Rate#Provisions#Income#Cuts Nebraska#Bills#Excess#Vulnerable Nebraskans#Airport Authority#File
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Franklin County, MOWashington Missourian

Fuel tax increase vote splits lawmakers

Representatives serving Franklin County were split on a fuel tax increase that was approved this week by the state Legislature. Along with the bill’s sponsor, Senate Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, Reps. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, and Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, voted for the bill, which passed the House 104-52. The...
Politicsok.gov

Governor Stitt Signs FY 2022 State Budget Package Into Law

Governor Kevin Stitt signed additional legislation into law today as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 state budget package, including House Bill 2900, the general appropriations bill. The FY 2022 budget cuts taxes for all Oklahomans, invests a record $3.2 billion in education, and replenishes over $800 million in state reserve funds that were significantly reduced to offset pandemic-related revenue reductions last year for a record $1.3 billion in savings for the state of Oklahoma.
Nebraska StateUS News and World Report

Nebraska Lawmakers Scale Back Proposed Corporate Tax Cut

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers scaled back a proposed corporate income tax cut on Tuesday to compromise after some senators complained that most local taxpayers wouldn't see any benefit. Senators trimmed the proposed tax cut by roughly half and advanced it to a third and final vote in the...
Omaha, NEhuskeradio.com

Phase-Out of Social Security Income Tax Amended, Advanced by NE Lawmakers

Lawmakers added a pause to the proposed elimination of state taxation of Social Security income before giving the bill second-round approval May 11. Gering Sen. John Stinner offered an amendment during select file debate, adopted 37-0, that would pause the process when it reaches 50 percent in tax year 2025.As amended during the first round of debate, LB64, sponsored by Omaha Sen. Brett Lindstrom, would set the exemption on such income, to the extent that it is included in federal adjusted gross income, at 5 percent in tax year 2022. The exemption would increase to 20 percent in 2023 and rise 10 percent per year until reaching 100 percent in tax year 2030.
Missouri Stateabc17news.com

Missouri lawmakers vote to collect online sales taxes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are advancing bills that would require out-of-state online stores to collect sales taxes. The GOP-led House and Senate both passed slightly different versions of the proposal Wednesday. Both measures include income tax cuts to offset the expected increase in revenue. Missouri is the...
Congress & Courtshuskeradio.com

Ethanol Input Tax Exemption Amended, Advanced by NE Lawmakers

A bill containing several sales and use tax exemptions advanced to the final round of debate May 11 after lawmakers amended it to clarify a provision related to ethanol inputs. Under LB595, introduced by Thurston Sen. Joni Albrecht, state sales and use taxes could not be imposed on gross receipts from the sale, lease or rental of — and storage, use or other consumption in Nebraska of — enzymes, yeast and related products used to manufacture ethanol.
Educationtherecord-online.com

KCSB approves no-tax hike budget

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Keystone Central School Board Thursday night gave its approval to the school district’s second straight year without a local tax increase. The board unanimously approved, on a 7-0 vote, a 2021-22 budget amounting to $82.987 million; one that keeps taxes unchanged for a second year in a row.
Congress & Courtsocj.com

Tax concerns from House lawmakers

More than 130 Republican House members sent a letter to leadership on last week, opposing to the use of two tax provisions — the elimination of stepped-up basis allowances from the tax code and capital gains taxes at death — which could be offered as pay-fors under President Biden’s “American Families Plan” proposal.
Income Taxsouthernillinoisnow.com

The Call for a Minimum Global Corporate Tax

Yellen wants to help the U.S. raise sufficient revenue. In a speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called for a minimum corporate income tax that would be shared by countries all over the world.1. The decrease of corporate tax rates around the...
Missouri StateMiami Herald

Missouri lawmakers pass gas tax hike

Missouri's gas tax would increase for the first time in decades under a bill passed late Tuesday by the GOP-led Legislature. If signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, the contentious proposal would raise the state's 17-cent gas tax to pay for road and bridge maintenance. The House voted 104-52 to...
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

Budget features tax cuts, more for education and savings

You almost wouldn’t know Oklahoma was coming out of a pandemic and financial downturn based on a state budget agreement Gov. Kevin Stitt and GOP lawmakers unveiled Thursday. The $8.3 billion spending plan avoids any cuts to the state budget, slashes taxes for low and high earners and puts hundreds of millions back into the state’s rainy day account.
Lincoln, NEYankton Daily Press

Lincoln Report: Tax Measures Advance

Legislative bills proposing to decrease the corporate income tax rate and phase-out the income tax on social security benefits both received second-round approval this past week after amendments were added to require the Legislature to revisit these issues prior to full implementation. This would allow a future Legislature to determine whether revenue is sufficient at that time to carry out the Legislature’s intent.
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Taxing Multinational Corporations

Media attention over the last several years highlights a general concern that some multinational corporations may not be paying their fair share when it comes to taxes. Professor Novia Chen with the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston explains how this happens. “In the income tax schedule,...
Agriculturehuskeradio.com

Livestock Brand Act Changes Approved by NE Lawmakers

The Nebraska Brand Committee may use electronic devices, nose prints, retinal scans or DNA matches to identify cattle under a bill passed by lawmakers May 20. LB572, introduced by Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran, allows the committee to provide for electronic inspection of enrolled cattle identified by certain approved nonvisual identifiers. The committee will establish procedures for cattle enrollment that include providing acceptable certification or evidence of ownership and submit a report to the Legislature describing actions taken to implement electronic inspection. Electronic inspection does not require committee employees to be present.
Income Taxmyheraldreview.com

State lawmakers eyeing $1.5 billion of cuts to income, property taxes

PHOENIX — With the state flush with cash, Republican legislators are circling in on a plan to permanently cut $1.5 billion in annual tax collections over the next several years. The proposal would implement a flat 2.5% state income tax rate. That compares with the current graduated structure that has...