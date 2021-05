Hess Corp. is boosting working interest offshore Guyana through a recent farm-in northeast of the massive Stabroek Block in the Guyana-Suriname Basin. The increase was made via a farm down by Cataleya Energy Ltd. of a 5% working interest in the Kaieteur Block offshore Guyana, increasing Hess’ interest to 20% from 15%, according to a note from Westmount Energy Ltd. published May 24. Westmount holds shares in Cataleya Energy and Ratio Petroleum Energy LP, both partners of the Kaieteur JV.