newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Community Day School students build new home for school chickens

Tampa Bay News Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, FL – As part of an effort that perfectly highlights Hershorin Schiff Community Day School’s project-based, hands-on learning philosophy, students in seventh and eighth grades have built a new chicken coop for its four resident hens, Hope, Coco Puff, Pepper and Buttercup. The project combined the academic areas of math (geometry and algebra), engineering and agricultural science with a hearty serving of leadership skills and teamwork.

www.tampabaynewswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Industry
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Sarasota, FL
Business
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Industry
Sarasota, FL
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Chicken Coop#Home School#School Year#Grade School#Engineering Students#Community Day#Jewish#School Hens#Math#Academic Excellence#Textbooks#Agricultural Science#Living Creatures#Hope#Design#Real World Challenges#Legacy#Schiff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Education
News Break
Industry
News Break
Pets
Related
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

Garden Elementary receives donation

VENICE - Garden Elementary School received a $5,000 donation the day a new Burlington store opened in Venice through the national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org. The donation goes toward school supplies, according to a news release. "We are thrilled to greet our new neighbors and greatly appreciate their support," Sarasota County Schools...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sarasota: 1. 2811 Clark Rd (941) 921-5781; 2. 1044 N Tamiami Trail (941) 366-2181; 3. 8300 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-2029; 4. 4840 S Tamiami Trail (941) 927-9651; 5. 2031 Bay St (941) 366-9451; 6. 3690 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 925-9032; 7. 5391 Fruitville Rd (941) 377-7903; 8. 3428 Clark Rd (941) 554-0253; 9. 501 N Beneva Rd #161 (941) 554-1660; 10. 5100 Clark Rd (941) 926-8532; 11. 5804 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-5020; 12. 8409 S Tamiami Trail (941) 925-7238; 13. 3825 S Osprey Ave (941) 364-5768; 14. 6543 S Tamiami Trail (941) 923-7735; 15. 2875 University Pkwy (941) 358-5250; 16. 300 N Cattlemen Rd 941-341-9274; 17. 3550 Fruitville Rd 941-955-4282; 18. 3506 Clark Rd #300 941-923-2885; 19. 3155 University Pkwy 941-351-9290; 20. 1700 N Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-926-6132; 21. 1224 S Tamiami Trail 941-953-9804; 22. 3601 Bee Ridge Rd 941-921-4681; 23. 1947 Fruitville Rd 941-955-2064; 24. 3901 S Tamiami Trail 941-926-2522; 25. 5800 Bee Ridge Rd 941-377-1589; 26. 5281 Clark Rd 941-929-9443; 27. 3535 N Tamiami Trail 941-360-3474; 28. 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-351-6969; 29. 3560 Bee Ridge Rd 941-702-6237; 30. 4381 Cattlemen Rd 941-379-3550; 31. 3500 N Tamiami Trail 941-444-8410; 32. 5401 Palmer Crossing Cir 941-554-2353; 33. 5400 Fruitville Rd 941-342-8686;
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

BUSINESS PEOPLE: Board finds new CEO for Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

The board of directors of The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee has selected Shepard Englander as its new CEO. Englander’s 16 years as CEO of The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati earned him national recognition as a strategic and entrepreneurial leader who transformed Cincinnati’s Jewish community by implementing new business models that multiplied revenue.
Sarasota, FLsrqmagazine.com

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament Raises $170,000 for SMH Physicians Endowment

A record number of golfers, 228, teed off at the 19th Annual Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament on May 7. The all-day event raised $170,000. To date, the tournament has raised more than $1 million for the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Physicians Endowment which provides continuing education opportunities for Sarasota Memorial Health Care System staff.
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

AUSI LAGUERRE: Life experiences help teenager expand views and find community

This series showcases Sarasota County public high school seniors selected as STRIVE award honorees after demonstrating grit and resilience to overcome obstacles and substantially improve their lives. The Class of 2021 has coped with COVID-19 disruptions to their junior and senior years, as well as impacts on future plans. These stories are presented to celebrate STRIVE students, and to serve as a source of inspiration and reminder that it is worthwhile to continue striving to succeed when life presents harsh and unexpected experiences.
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Bingo! Game to help North Port conservation group

NORTH PORT — A bingo game could benefit North Port's wildlife and plants, the city's yet developed greenspace, its sponsors insisted on Monday. Participants in that fundraising effort buy squares on a bingo card, the proceeds to be used to buy a single parcel in North Port. The idea is keeping undeveloped residential lots as greenspace and for habitat.
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

“O’Shea Formula” event raises $500,000

The New College Foundation raised $500,000 during a virtual event on May 6 called the “O’Shea Formula,” which celebrated New College President Donal O’Shea’s accomplishments. The funds will be directed to the Donal B. O’Shea Scholarship Endowment. “We are gratified by the outpouring of support to honor President O’Shea,” said...
Desoto County, FLsarasotamagazine.com

How Poor Nutrition Has Affected Kids During the Covid-19 Pandemic

The signs of food insecurity and poor nutrition in children can be hard to detect, but both are affecting the growth and development of many local children. Parents are sometimes forced to choose between feeding their kids and paying their rent and utilities bills, and when schools shut down in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the school system's free and reduced meal programs shut down, as well. Without that vital resource, many students in our area, and around the U.S., suffered.
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

Plantation foundation assists Child Protection Center

VENICE - The Plantation Community Foundation of Venice awarded a $4,400 grant to the Sarasota-based Child Protection Center to support its Personal Safety and Community Awareness Program. It will use new technology and professional video "to educate and empower children and the adults who care for them in an effort...
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

Illuminating LGBTQ+ conversations

One of the trademarks of the educational experience at New College is the Independent Study Project (ISP), and thesis student Nicholas Pracko pursued an especially purposeful one in January—about the local LGBTQ+ community. For the biopsychology/neuroscience student, who plans to graduate in December, the ISP research led directly into his...
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Women’s Resource Center Hosts Info Session on Women in Manufacturing May 26

Local employers are eager to recruit more women for these high-wage jobs. (Sarasota-Manatee) According to a recent Deloitte study, skills gaps in the manufacturing industry could leave over 2 million high-wage jobs unfilled by 2030, costing the U.S. economy over $1 trillion. The report indicates manufacturers are looking for new and creative strategies to recruit talent, including reaching out to more diverse workers, especially women and minorities. Women represent only a small percentage of positions within this industry that is growing fast in our Sarasota/Manatee region. To help close this skills gap, the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) is partnering with local manufacturers to offer a free online information session Wednesday, May 26, from noon to 1 p.m. The session is part of WRC’s monthly Career Connections program that links women to quality jobs and funded training programs. Participants can attend by phone or computer and will be able to ask questions via a chatbox. Those interested can register at www.mywrc.org/manufacturing or call (941) 256-9721 for more information.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Mask Rules Pit Jocks vs Theater Kids in Sarasota

An exemption in the Sarasota County School District's mask wearing policy pits student athletes against student actors. Participants in sports are able to play without a face mask, as their parents signed waivers. But parents of performing arts students at North Port's Woodland Middle School say they signed the same waiver but say their children were warned that students who didn't mask up wouldn't be allowed on stage for a performance of "The Little Mermaid".
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

SPARCC awarded $30,000 grant from Community Foundation of Sarasota County

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) a $30,000 grant to support the SPARCC Emergency Shelter. The shelter serves as a safe haven for survivors and their children who have experienced the devastating effects of domestic and sexual violence. It also provides the opportunity to heal, create stability and explore opportunities that will ensure safety and a way to move forward.
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

Foundation awards $88K for 20 groups

VENICE — The Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation recently awarded $88,000 to 20 nonprofits. It is its 16th grant cycle for South Sarasota County groups. “These grants bring the Foundation’s total giving to over $700,000 since established in 2005,” it said in a news release. “Due to COVID restrictions, the annual grant awards luncheon was not held this year. However, the Foundation’s website has a ‘With Gratitude’ page where grant recipient messages are posted.”