Community Day School students build new home for school chickens
SARASOTA, FL – As part of an effort that perfectly highlights Hershorin Schiff Community Day School’s project-based, hands-on learning philosophy, students in seventh and eighth grades have built a new chicken coop for its four resident hens, Hope, Coco Puff, Pepper and Buttercup. The project combined the academic areas of math (geometry and algebra), engineering and agricultural science with a hearty serving of leadership skills and teamwork.www.tampabaynewswire.com