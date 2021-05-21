newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Column: U.S. gasoline consumption nears pre-pandemic level

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. traffic volumes have almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, helping normalise gasoline consumption as more businesses re-open, domestic leisure travel resumes and workers return to offices. The volume of traffic on all roads was down by less than 4% in March compared with the same month two years ago, according...

www.oilandgas360.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#Domestic Tourism#Refineries#U S#Pipelines#Energy Consumption#Domestic Consumption#Energy Levels#Inventories#Eia#Nasdaq Inc#Fhwa#Pre Pandemic Levels#Jet Fuel Consumption#U S Traffic Volumes#Traffic Volume Trends#Motor Fuel Production#Traffic Levels#Market#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Health
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

U.S. Petroleum Demand Bounces Higher, Boosted by Gasoline Consumption, EIA Says

U.S. petroleum demand jumped along with a continued rise in gasoline consumption, while domestic oil production held even, according to the latest federal data. Overall petroleum demand for the period ended May 14 jumped 10% week/week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday. Gasoline demand, up substantially this year,...
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Affluent Second Home Demand in 2021 Doubles Pre-Pandemic Levels in U.S.

Second-home buyers out in full force as they continue to work remotely from vacation destinations. National property broker Redfin is reporting this week the number of U.S. buyers who locked in mortgage rates for second homes soared 178% year over year in April 2021, marking the 11th straight month of 80%-plus growth.
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

United Airlines to boost July flight schedule, to reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Monday that it is adding more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule and will increase its service to destinations in Europe, as booking for summer travel had more than tripled (up 214%) compared with 2020 levels. The air carrier said its July schedule in the U.S. will reach 80% of July 2019 levels, making it the largest monthly schedule since before the COVID-19 pandemic. "This July we're taking a big step toward flying at pre-pandemic levels for our domestic network," said Ankit Gupta, vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling. "By adjusting our bank structures at two key hub airports, we're able to offer our customers easy connections to destinations across the U.S. so they can start their vacations at times convenient for them." United's stock, which slipped 0.4% in premarket trading Monday, has run up 20.0% over the past three months through Friday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has gained 7.9% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.2%.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Number in work in NI remains below pre-pandemic levels

The number of people in work in Northern Ireland in April is still 1.5% lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, according to newly released official figures. The latest payroll data suggests about 740,000 people in Northern Ireland were in work last month. That is down 10,000 from a peak...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US gas generation down through April: EIA

Natural gas used for power generation in the US fell by 7% through the year to April, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said May 24, the first year-over-year decline since 2017 and despite a 6.6% increase in overall power generation owing to colder winter weather. The agency attributed the decline...
Energy Industryfreightwaves.com

DOE/EIA diesel up less than half-cent as market shows signs of stalling

After an up-and-down week in commodity and wholesale markets, the weekly Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration price for diesel rose by less than a half-cent. The price published by the EIA Monday was $3.253 a gallon, a gain of 0.4 cents. It marks the fourth consecutive week of a price increase, which followed a one-week status quo number. The end result: There has not been a downturn in the DOE/EIA price in five weeks.
Energy Industryalbuquerquenews.net

US oil & gas infrastructure crisis may be worse than thought

The US oil and gas infrastructure crisis appears to be worse than originally thought, with the impact of the Texas storm earlier this year highlighting major problems. Aging infrastructure is the reason for President Biden's new national infrastructure plan. However, this comes after years of neglect which has cost the oil and gas sector billions of dollars, as well as wreaking havoc on both the environment and communities relying on vital energy supplies.
Energy IndustryUniversity of Denver Clarion

Green Development LLC: Understanding the severe health costs of fossil fuels

Contributed Content Provided by WordPro SEO. In recent years, private industries and government entities have placed a heavy emphasis on “going green.” This effort is in response to the significant health costs of fossil fuels. Below, Green Development LLC, a leader in renewable energy projects, explains why the U.S. is dependent on fossil fuels and how that dependence is costing us millions of dollars in combined social and health effects.
Gamblingreviewjournal.com

U.S. gaming revenue climbs back to its pre-pandemic peak

U.S. commercial gaming revenues have bounced back to their pre-pandemic peaks. Revenues surpassed $11 billion in the first quarter, matching the gaming industry’s highest-grossing quarter in history, according to a Monday report from the American Gaming Association. Quarterly revenues jumped 21.1 percent sequentially. AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said...
Alaska StateStamford Advocate

Alaska gains jobs but doesn't reach pre-pandemic levels

JUNEAU Alaska (AP) — Alaska had 19,100 more jobs in April than it did the same month in 2020 but the numbers still lagged what they were before the pandemic, the state labor department reported Friday. There were an estimated 297,200 nonfarm jobs in Alaska last month, compared to 278,100...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Upstream spending will struggle to recover to pre-pandemic levels

Oil and gas exploration and production spending was cut by $285bn in two years. The toll of the Covid-19 pandemic on upstream investments in the first two years of the downturn is estimated at a whopping $285bn, and although spending will slowly start to rise from 2022, it will not reach pre-crisis levels in the coming period, according to a Rystad Energy report. The shale sector has been the most affected, with conventional exploration and investments in mature assets suffering the least thus far.
Energy IndustryTimes Union

The US electric power sector is halfway to zero carbon emissions

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Ryan Wiser, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Bentham Paulos, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Dev Millstein, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Joseph Rand, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. (THE CONVERSATION) Renewable energy’s rapid growth is accelerating a...
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Benchmarks Rise On Weather Concerns And Inconclusive Iran Talks

Crude oil prices rose above $67 in Monday morning trade as supply concerns exacerbated with storm-like weather conditions in the Gulf of Mexico and the inconclusive negotiations with Iran. Weather concerns heightened after advisories that the disorganized area of cloudiness and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico could develop into...
Economyresorttrades.com

SellMyTimeshareNow.com Q1 Buyer Activity Beats Pre-Pandemic Levels

SellMyTimeshareNow.com (“SMTN” or the “Company”), the world’s most active online marketplace for timeshares for sale and for rent by owner, reports a strong start to the year for its timeshare resale and rental platform, rising above pre-pandemic levels for buyer offers. In Q1 2021, the Company drove more than 1 million visits to its family of websites, resulting in over 10,000 offers—totaling more than $60 million—to buy or rent timeshares on SellMyTimeshareNow.com.