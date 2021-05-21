Sal Y Mar Rooftop Now Offering Weekend Brunch with Taste of Tulum
WHO: Sal Y Mar, the new rooftop bar atop the all-new, dual-branded Aloft and Element Hotel in Midtown Tampa. WHAT: Sal Y Mar Rooftop Bar is now offering a weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The all-new Brunch menu features a decadent breakfast board, fruity French toast, frittata Tulum, avocado flatbread and more. For brunch-goers looking for a “bottomless” option, Sal Y Mar is offering a prix-fixe brunch menu for $39 per person which includes one starter, one brunch tapa, one side and unlimited mimosas, Bellinis or wine punch.www.tampabaynewswire.com