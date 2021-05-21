newsbreak-logo
Barclays says oil demand ‘healing’ even as COVID rages across Asia

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gradual oil demand recovery is largely on track as economies re-open, British bank Barclays said on Friday, adding that it remained constructive on oil prices despite rising coronavirus cases across Asia and potential return of Iranian supplies. It cut demand estimates for the Emerging Markets Asia (ex-China) region, flagging...

Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks weaken on sluggish demand

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Monday, weighed down by lacklustre regional demand and firmer raw material crude prices. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil fell 30 cents to $8.52 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their lowest since last Tuesday. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF inched higher to 18 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a premium of 15 cents per barrel on Friday. The June/July time spread for 10 ppm gasoil remained in backwardation to trade at 12 cents per barrel on Monday. LIM FAMILY'S ASSETS ON RADAR AFTER SINGAPORE COURT MOVE - A Singapore court has approved a freeze on up to $3.5 billion of assets of the family behind collapsed Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, boosting the prospect of debt recovery from the former oil trading empire that counts some of the world's biggest banks among its creditors. - Hin Leong was wound up in March after failing in a year-long effort to restructure more than $3 billion in debts after the COVID-19-led oil crash laid bare huge losses. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, two jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - India's crude oil processing fell in April from the previous month with top refiners reducing crude runs as a fierce second wave of coronavirus infections curbs mobility and demand for fuel. - Oil prices rose on Monday as a potential snag emerged in reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could add more oil supply, while Goldman Sachs said the case for higher prices remains intact even with increased Iran exports. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 71.78 2.79 4.04 68.99 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.21 -0.01 0.45 -2.2 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 71.99 2.79 4.03 69.2 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2 -0.01 0.50 -1.99 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 72.12 2.79 4.02 69.33 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.87 -0.01 0.54 -1.86 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 74.17 2.83 3.97 71.34 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.18 0.03 20.00 0.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 71.12 2.56 3.73 68.56 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.3 -0.09 42.86 -0.21 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude MOC: Sour complex rangebound; spot market sees minimal activity

Benchmark cash Dubai premium against Dubai futures was rangebound at the Asian close May 24, as spot activity in the Middle East crude market for July-loading crude inches towards completion. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed July cash Dubai at...
Industryspglobal.com

Asia petrochemicals outlook, w/c May 24

The overall market sentiment in Asian petrochemicals looked set to be on a downward trajectory in the week started May 23, partly due to ongoing movement controls in many countries of the region and volatile crude oil prices. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
Industryspglobal.com

Asia octane: Key market indicators this week

The Asian naphtha market is expected to lead octane blendstocks this week May 24-28, with recovering demand injecting tailwinds in the near term. Asia's MTBE, toluene, isomer-MX and ethanol markets are expected to face headwinds from new movement curbs and declines in correlated markets. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
EconomyForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Appreciates Amid Rising Oil Prices

The Canadian dollar firmed against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as oil prices rose with investors focused on progress in talks between the United States and Iran to revive the nuclear deal. Crude for July delivery rose $1.04 to $64.62 per barrel. Iran and the...
Industryerienewsnow.com

The great commodities boom hits a Chinese wall

In recent weeks, investors have poured money into bets on raw materials like steel and iron ore, confident that limits to supply and massive post-pandemic demand would trigger one of the biggest price spikes in decades. Now, thanks to action from China, the frenzy may be on hold. What's happening:...
Industrymarinelink.com

China Lands Uppercut on Iron Ore Prices, But No Knockout Blow

It's round one to China in its efforts to cool the red-hot iron ore and steel sectors, but victory in future rounds largely depends on making increasingly harder choices, and hoping factors beyond its control work in Beijing's favor. The catalyst for the chill was reports that China's government will...
Traffic94.3 Jack FM

Oil steady near week high as prospect of Iran supply glut wanes

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, holding around one-week highs after jumping more than 3% the previous session as prospects of an early return of oil exporter Iran to international crude markets lessoned. Brent crude futures were down 6 cents at $68.40 a barrel by 0039 GMT,...
Trafficthenationalnews.com

Oil rises on continued economic recovery and European travel outlook

Oil prices gained on Monday, beginning the week on a positive note as continued bounce back in major economies and improved prospects of cross-border travel in Europe outweighed headwinds from a potential revival of the Iran nuclear deal. Brent, the international benchmark, was up 0.66 per cent at $66.88 per...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Most coal plants built today are financed by China – it's a problem for the climate and why US-China talks are essential

As nations gear up for a critical year for climate negotiations, it’s become increasingly clear that success may hinge on one question: How soon will China end its reliance on coal and its financing of overseas coal-fired power plants? China represents more than a quarter of all global carbon emissions, and it has spent tens of billions of dollars to build coal power facilities in 152 countries over the past decade through its Belt and Road Initiative. Roughly 70% of the coal plants built globally now rely on Chinese funding. That’s a problem for the climate. The International Energy Agency warns in...
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Bulls Start Monday Trading Session Roaring Loud

Oil bulls momentarily kept their bandwagon moving, in spite of oil glut risk as oil traders monitor the progress of talks to revive a 2015 Iranian nuclear deal that at one point might likely flood the fragile market with Iranian oil supplies. At the time of writing this report, the...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Can The U.S. Compete With Qatari LNG?

Qatar's recent announcement that it would build the world's largest LNG production facility did not prompt any applause from other LNG producers. Now, the tiny Gulf nation is also cutting its prices and expanding into the spot market to retain its number-one position in LNG exports. This could result in the death of some planned U.S. LNG projects.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Global oil demand rebound seen eclipsing India, Iran uncertainty

The global oil market remains set to tighten in the coming months as a demand-driven rebound from the pandemic dwarfs the ongoing crisis in India and outstrips the potential for a quick return of Iran's oil, according to market watchers. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...