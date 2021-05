Range Resources Corp. shareholders voted in favor of a plan to increase the company's common stock by 3 million shares as part of a brief annual meeting Wednesday. Range (NYSE: RRC), which is based in Texas but whose drilling operations are in southwestern Pennsylvania with a regional headquarters at Southpointe, had asked for the rise in shares from the current 11 million to 14 million to accommodate the company's equity-based incentive package. There are 3.5 million shares left in the current plan, which was approved in 2019. But the company has said that it's not enough for more than a year of awards to employees.