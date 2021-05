It’s that time of year when everything is fresh and new. Everywhere I walk, I see new lawns and gardens in progress: raised beds, native plants, sod being laid. People new to pets or who have new pets and new lawns will want to make certain that both are protected from each other. Dog urine can stain otherwise gloriously green grass, for instance, and certain plants can cause certain death in pets who nibble on them. Here’s how to plot your yard so your pet doesn’t destroy it, and so that it doesn’t demolish your savings account with high veterinary bills.