newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Valerie Cagle hits two homers, pitches Clemson softball to NCAA tournament victory

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson freshman Valerie Cagle, already one of the best pitchers and best hitters in college softball, made an NCAA tournament opening statement supporting both arguments. Cagle pitched four shutout innings with 10 strikeouts Friday and hit two home runs, the second a game-ending shot, as the Tigers beat Troy, 8-0, by mercy rule to begin the Tuscaloosa Regional. She also had a two-run homer in the third inning.

www.goupstate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#College Softball#Softball Player#Ncaa Tournament#Hits#Tigers#Acc#Covid#Eastern#Syracuse#Espn Usa Today#Usc Upstate#Alabama State#Tuscaloosa Regional#Clemson Athletics#Host Team Alabama#Third Ranked Alabama#Oklahoma City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCPosted by
FanSided

Clemson softball got hosed by the NCAA selection committee

If you thought SEC bias was only a thing in football, Clemson softball fans have some news for you. The NCAA selection committee announced regional pairings for the national softball tournament on Sunday and, in their first full season, John Rittman’s Clemson softball club will be heading to the postseason.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Men's Golf - regional

Not the start ole nervous nellie was hoping for but they're starting to bring it back some. Lots of red on the inward half boys. Way too much green. We were 6th at the turn but irrelevant for now. Kent st and NC State are on fire throwing darts. Kent...
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: USA Today continues to hate Tigers in updated rankings

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) passes during football practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 22, 2021. Clemson Spring Football Practice. The Clemson football program has proven to be one of the most consistent powerhouses in all of College Football over more than the last half-decade. The Tigers have made six-straight CFB...
Clemson, SCPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Huge Alabama OL ready to show off talent at Clemson

Clemson will welcome a massive, yet athletic, offensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State to campus for the first time next month. Pike Road (Ala.) High School’s Vysen Lang, a class of 2023 prospect with double-digit power conference offers, is set to work out for the Tigers’ coaching staff at the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 3.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Baseball Regionals - Clemson

Losing never feels good. Especially the Semiholes. But our season is far from over as for the regionals are concerned. There's a lot of baseball left to play in the ACC. Odds are definite that 7 and most likely at least 8 will make it from the ACC. The puppies...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Monday Morning Reset: Postseason Begins Now for Clemson

From John Rittman's softball team to Monte Lee's baseball squad, postseason play essentially begins this week. Sure, Clemson's baseball team still has three regular-season games remaining, but after dropping two of three at FSU over the weekend, there is no more room for error if the Tigers want to make it to the NCAA tournament.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

TNET: Four-star DE excited about meeting Clemson coaches at Elite Retreat

After picking up a Clemson offer in February, Boonville (MO) four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak included Clemson in his top schools list in April. The Tigers are hoping to secure another major defensive line prospect to add to their arsenal, and the Elite Retreat will give them a chance to host one of their major targets. Full Story »
Florida StatePosted by
AllClemson

Tigers Falter Late, Drop Series Finale 9-6 to Florida State

Coming into Sunday, Clemson was 21-0 when leading after the seventh inning, so when the Tigers headed to the eighth with a 6-5 lead, fans had to feel pretty good about things. Florida State would explode for 4 runs in the bottom of the eighth, though, doing most of the damage off closer Geoffrey Gilbert and would turn the one-run deficit into a 9-6 win in the rubber match of the three-game series.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Big Recruiting Update

It has been almost a week since our last update and recruiting does not stop, so let's stop wasting time and get started. -I have said on multiple occasions that one part of Clemson's board that has yet to crystallize is DE. One guy that Clemson has been on longer than anyone is DE Jihaad Campbell. Campbell recently jumped over 300 spots in 247's last rankings update, but one of their scouts said that may not even be high enough for him after watching IMG's Spring Game. Remember that Campbell plans on coming to Clemson on June 8th. Other teams involved are Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, and Oklahoma.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Nice updates, and sorry if you've answered this before,

It has been almost a week since our last update and recruiting does not stop, so let's stop wasting time and get started. -I have said on multiple occasions that one part of Clemson's board that has yet to crystallize is DE. One guy that Clemson has been on longer than anyone is DE Jihaad Campbell. Campbell recently jumped over 300 spots in 247's last rankings update, but one of their scouts said that may not even be high enough for him after watching IMG's Spring Game. Remember that Campbell plans on coming to Clemson on June 8th. Other teams involved are Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, and Oklahoma.
Clemson, SCclemsontigers.com

Niemann Returns to Clemson as Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development

CLEMSON, S.C. – Tori Niemann is returning to Clemson as Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development, it was announced by Steven Duzan, Senior Associate Athletic Director, Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center. As the Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development, Niemann will oversee all aspects of student-athlete development initiatives, such as community services and engagement, career development, the Tiger Leadership Academy, and the Tigers United programming, which is focused on Diversity and Inclusion programming for all Clemson Student-Athletes.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Dabo's All In Ball a massive success

This past weekend Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hosted his annual fundraising event for the All In Foundation and it proved a massive success. The All In Ball featured multiple guest speakers headlined by Swinney and Raiders head coach John Gruden as well as a charity auction of Clemson memorabilia.
Clemson, SCThe State

Clemson softball falls just short of ACC tournament title

Clemson’s first taste of postseason softball let the Tigers experience the high-wire energy of playing with so much on the line. And after a Saturday afternoon at Louisville’s Ulmer Stadium dragged into the latter half of the game scoreless, the Tigers were not able to pull off the win and secure a first ACC tournament title in the first try.
Clemson, SCThe Post and Courier

Gamecocks lose 1 defensive back commitment but gain another

Kajuan Banks announced a commitment to South Carolina on May 15 after making his pledge to head coach Shane Beamer earlier in the week. The committment from Banks, a 5-10, 170-pound cornerback from Tallahassee, Fla., came the same week the Gamecocks lost a commitment from safety Anthony Rose of Hallandale, Fla.