Valerie Cagle hits two homers, pitches Clemson softball to NCAA tournament victory
Clemson freshman Valerie Cagle, already one of the best pitchers and best hitters in college softball, made an NCAA tournament opening statement supporting both arguments. Cagle pitched four shutout innings with 10 strikeouts Friday and hit two home runs, the second a game-ending shot, as the Tigers beat Troy, 8-0, by mercy rule to begin the Tuscaloosa Regional. She also had a two-run homer in the third inning.www.goupstate.com