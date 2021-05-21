Delaware dad discovers son is expert cicada trapper

Local officials are investigating the Hangzhou Safari Park in the city of Fuyang, China, after it failed to alert the public for weeks about three leopards that had escaped from their enclosures. Residents began to report leopards roaming around Fuyang as early as May 2. When user sightings of the animals went viral on social media last week—and one was finally caught on surveillance footage—the zoo released a statement admitting that the leopards had escaped. Zoo officials claimed they hadn’t alerted the public because they didn’t want to “cause panic,” and that since the escaped leopards are juveniles, they thought the animals would be “less aggressive.” A police investigation revealed that the wild cats had been on the loose since April 19, and while two of the leopards have been found and safely captured, one is still on the prowl. Police have detained a number of park staff for questioning.