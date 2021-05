Fuerza Is Losing Her Calm in The Flash Episode 7.10 Promo. The CW has dropped a new promo for the upcoming tenth episode of The Flash season 7. Recently, the titular hero has been dealing with Speed Force and people who possess the forces. The next installment appears to focus on the relationship between Barry, Iris, and Alexa Rivera, a.k.a. Fuerza. The host to the Strength Force has been recently killed by Speed Force Nora before the Flash and his wife resurrected her. However, Alexa is still struggling to control the extraordinary powers that she possesses, and Barry offers to help her understand the processes she is going through. Even so, the relationship between Fuerza and the rest of the Team Flash is tenser than ever. The next episode is just the first part of a duology that will explain why “Family Matters.”