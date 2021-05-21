newsbreak-logo
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Washington by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Morgan County in northeastern Colorado North central Washington County in northeastern Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 350 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Gary, or 14 miles southwest of Akron, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Akron, Brush, Hillrose, Prewitt Reservoir, Snyder and Midway. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

