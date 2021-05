Rick Bowness just endured the most disappointing and devastating season in his 36-year NHL coaching career, and yet on Tuesday he was hoping to take a positive approach. "It was an experience, and it was an experience that will make us all better and stronger as we move forward as a team," Bowness said of the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign that ended Monday with the Stars missing the playoffs. "It's an experience that you grow from, an experience that you learn from, and it's also an experience you hope you don't have to go through again."