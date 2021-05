Hays went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics. Hays was the latter of back-to-back home runs off Mike Fiers with two outs in the third inning. The outfielder also recorded an RBI two games in a row for the first time this season. His average is down to .234 to start the year. His 27.5% strikeout rate likely has something to do with that, provided he has struck out at least once in all but three of his games so far.