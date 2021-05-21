newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Construction recruitment app ToolBelt snags $2.5M

By Malia Spencer
Posted by 
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The money will be used to help the startup expand further down the West Coast and build out new features to connect skilled trades and laborers to builders and general contractors.

www.bizjournals.com
Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/portland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Toolbelt#Construction#General Contractors#Builders#West Coast#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
ConstructionPosted by
Equipment Today

Workforce Management Takes Guessing Out of the Construction Labor Equation

Construction isn’t like other industries. With most companies, whether they're selling jackets or making pizzas, they’re handling the exact amount of work their business is designed to handle. Construction is the opposite. There are too many factors that can change the course of a project. And if you’re guessing your labor number, you’re not going to have the flexibility you need to adjust on the fly.
Bradenton, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Colliers brokers sale of Bradenton office park for $11.1 million

Xenia Management Corporation, a Clearwater-based real estate management services firm operating throughout the Southeast, has purchased an 11.45-acre mixed-use property at 5520-5540 State Road 64 E in Bradenton for $11.1 million. The property, Morgan Johnson Commerce Park, is a two-building Class A business park with 40,184 square feet and excess...
Constructionfreightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Solving logistical challenges of inner-city construction

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. All construction projects pose logistical challenges to overcome. However, those obstacles are arguably even more prominent when working in the city center. Here are some of the most common necessities to address and some possible solutions.
Real EstateMySanAntonio

Steps in the homebuying process

For most of us, buying a house will probably be the biggest investment we'll ever make. You might spend months searching for your ideal home — especially when housing inventory is low. Unless you plan to pay cash, you should start the process by contacting a lender and a REALTOR®. Before a REALTOR® begins scheduling showings, he or she will want to know that you have secured financing. If you do not have a lender, a REALTOR® can help you find one, so you can get pre-approved for a mortgage. It's best to get pre-approved because you will need to know how much a financial institution is willing to lend you and the costs associated with obtaining the loan. It will pay to have a REALTOR® who can guide you through the following steps toward homeownership.
Real Estatestpetecatalyst.com

Developer will buy Tyrone property slated for sports complex, reassess potential use

May 21, 2021 - St. Pete's LLC has formally withdrawn plans to build a sports complex and apartments at 1501 72nd St. N. The company is considering other options that would be allowed under existing zoning and future land use map categories, according to a May 19 update on the city of St. Petersburg's website. Les Porter, president of Porter Development, which wanted to develop the project, told the St. Pete Catalyst Friday morning that he plans to buy the property and then reassess development options. "After spending two years of due diligence on this property, we are confident in the quality of the real estate we are purchasing," Porter said. The site formerly was occupied by Raytheon, an aerospace and defense firm that has been cleaning up groundwater contamination on site. The St. Petersburg City Council voted in February to back the project, despite fierce opposition from some neighbors. Forward Pinellas, a countywide land use and transportation planning agency, voted in March against recommending approval of the plan to the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners.
Career Development & AdviceTechRepublic

Behind the scenes: A day in the life of an IT project manager

Project managing requires organization, tech knowledge, and most of all, communication. Here's how one veteran gets the job done. Kanika Tolver is a 38-year-old IT project manager working for the U.S. Department of Treasury. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., she grew up in Prince George's County, Maryland, and graduated from Bowie State University in 2005 with a bachelor's in computer science -- later earning a Masters at the University of Maryland Global Campus and a Certificate in Social Media Management at Georgetown University.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Home construction business files Chapter 7

Portland area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended May 14, 2021. Year to date, the court recorded 5 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 71% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Real EstatePosted by
Portland Business Journal

Real estate Leads - May 14, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

10 of the Hardest Metros to Snag a Home

Home prices are up in nearly every U.S. market while housing inventory is down, resulting in a competitive market, but these metros are the most competitive. SmartAsset identified the hardest places to purchase a home in America by analyzing the affordability, inventory, and pricing levels of the top 50 U.S. metros. The site reviewed the payment-to-income ratios, number of homes on the market compared to households, and the average price cut for homes sold recently. The majority of the hardest metros to purchase in are found on the West Coast in California, Washington, and Oregon.
Economybdmag.com

3 Development Tips for Homebuilders

What to consider when buying large land parcels for housing communities. Many builders buy and build on single lots instead of developing an entire community themselves. But there is also great opportunity when you buy larger parcels, which allows you to develop an entire community. If you form a relationship with local real estate brokers, they can keep you apprised of large pieces of land that may be a good fit. Right now, we are seeing a lot of properties become available again after a project falls through, so there is a lot of opportunity for land.