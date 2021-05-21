Construction recruitment app ToolBelt snags $2.5M

For most of us, buying a house will probably be the biggest investment we'll ever make. You might spend months searching for your ideal home — especially when housing inventory is low. Unless you plan to pay cash, you should start the process by contacting a lender and a REALTOR®. Before a REALTOR® begins scheduling showings, he or she will want to know that you have secured financing. If you do not have a lender, a REALTOR® can help you find one, so you can get pre-approved for a mortgage. It's best to get pre-approved because you will need to know how much a financial institution is willing to lend you and the costs associated with obtaining the loan. It will pay to have a REALTOR® who can guide you through the following steps toward homeownership.