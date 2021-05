PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: OK, a few things to get through here at the top, so bear with me. I think you saw just a little bit ago, the secretary released a short statement thanking National Guardsmen and women for their service at the Capitol complex over the last five months; truly extraordinary work, oftentimes in pretty extreme and nasty weather, but they chipped in and performed an invaluable service, and it was important for the secretary to -- to say thank you to them as they now begin to transition out of the area. Their mission is over. There's still about a thousand or so that are still in the Capitol area, but they're -- they're in the process -- their -- their whole effort now is just in the process of -- of -- of moving on back -- back home.