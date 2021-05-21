newsbreak-logo
NFL

Tim Tebow’s Return: Stephen A. Smith Calls it ‘White Privilege’; Shannon Sharpe Says It’s ‘Arrogance’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
EURweb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article*The outrage continues over quarterback Tim Tebow’s return to the NFL. After officially signing his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, the quarterback-turned-tight-end continued to be a hot topic, with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith saying his return after a six year absence (when Colin Kaepernick has yet to be brought back for a tryout) is an example of “white privilege.”

Tim Tebow
Kamala Harris
Jill Biden
Max Kellerman
Joe Biden
Urban Meyer
Stephen A Smith
Colin Kaepernick
#White Privilege#American Football#Stephen White#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Espn#Eurweb#New Book#Fox Sports#Quarterback Tim Tebow#Arrogance
