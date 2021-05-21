Tim Tebow’s Return: Stephen A. Smith Calls it ‘White Privilege’; Shannon Sharpe Says It’s ‘Arrogance’ (Watch)
*The outrage continues over quarterback Tim Tebow’s return to the NFL. After officially signing his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, the quarterback-turned-tight-end continued to be a hot topic, with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith saying his return after a six year absence (when Colin Kaepernick has yet to be brought back for a tryout) is an example of “white privilege.”eurweb.com