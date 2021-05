A white California woman is being investigated for a hate crime after she called the police on a Black Amazon delivery driver and shouted racial slurs at him as he stopped to deliver packages. The incident took place on 18 April in Berkeley near San Francisco. Julie Walrand, 35, was captured on cellphone footage taken by a neighbour in which she can be seen confronting the driver along with her boyfriend, who has not been identified. Ms Walrand and her boyfriend allegedly called 911 claiming that delivery driver Kendall McIntosh was speeding. When Mr McIntosh stopped to deliver packages,...